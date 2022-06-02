Entertainment

The premieres of Star Plus for MARCH 2022

Do you want to know what will arrive in the Star + catalog throughout March 2022? Here we tell you everything.

By @Nicolas_S91

Star+ has announced the series and movies that will be added to its catalog in March, and here is the list of featured titles.

LIST OF OUTSTANDING RELEASES

  • MARCH 1ST

In First Person: Juan Martin del Potro (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

  • MARCH 2

King’s Man: The Origin (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)

9-1-1Season 5 / Part 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

The Hot ZoneSeason 2

break throughSeasons 1 and 2

Outrun By Running ManSeason 1

Real Housewives of Orange CountySeason 15

  • March 3rd

The Dropout- Miniseries / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

  • March 4

Fresh (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

20/20 Presents: John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days

500 Days of Summer

9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon

A Dog’s Purpose

Arbitration

Bullet to the Head

First Daughter

freaks

Frida. Live life

gods of egypt

jumper

The Curse of the Handsome

Love and Other Drugs

my lost love

Playing for Keeps

Reign of Fire

Rules Don’t Apply

See No Evil 2

The Kid

The Words

  • MARCH 9

Pam & Tommy- Miniseries / Last episode (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

How I Met Your Father – Season 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Outlander- Season 6 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

The protectors – Season 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Rosemary’s Baby

  • March 11th

addicted

the fugitive

Dragon Pearl

The Girl on the Train

The Year [2021]

Truman

Unfinished Business

vampire suck

  • March 16

The Alley of Lost Souls (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)

The SimpsonSeason 33 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Nazi MegastructuresSeasons 1 to 3

  • March 18th

Life & BethSeason 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

sex appeal (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Bios. Lives that marked yours: AterciopeladosDocumentary film (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

A Cure for Wellness

A Quiet Place

American Beach House

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Broken City

Cato

dolittle

get a job

In Safe Hands (AKA Pupille)

serpico

  • 23 of March

The ResidentSeason 5 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Men in KiltsSeason 1

Million Dollar Listing Los AngelesSeason 12

raising hopeSeasons 1 to 4

Real Housewives N Jersey

  • March 25th

Fifty Shades Darker

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

john wick 2

I’m not your mommy

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Saban’s Power Rangers

Split

The Great Wall

The Invisible Man

The Photographer

TheShack

  • March 30th

White NecklaceComplete series / 6 seasons

