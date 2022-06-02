The premieres of Star Plus for MARCH 2022





Do you want to know what will arrive in the Star + catalog throughout March 2022? Here we tell you everything.

By @Nicolas_S91

Star+ has announced the series and movies that will be added to its catalog in March, and here is the list of featured titles.

LIST OF OUTSTANDING RELEASES

MARCH 1ST

In First Person: Juan Martin del Potro (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

MARCH 2

King’s Man: The Origin (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)

9-1-1 – Season 5 / Part 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

The Hot Zone – Season 2

break through – Seasons 1 and 2

Outrun By Running Man – Season 1

Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 15

March 3rd

The Dropout- Miniseries / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

March 4

Fresh (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

20/20 Presents: John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days

500 Days of Summer

9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon

A Dog’s Purpose

Arbitration

Bullet to the Head

First Daughter

freaks

Frida. Live life

gods of egypt

jumper

The Curse of the Handsome

Love and Other Drugs

my lost love

Playing for Keeps

Reign of Fire

Rules Don’t Apply

See No Evil 2

The Kid

The Words

MARCH 9

Pam & Tommy- Miniseries / Last episode (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

How I Met Your Father – Season 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Outlander- Season 6 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

The protectors – Season 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Rosemary’s Baby

March 11th

addicted

the fugitive

Dragon Pearl

The Girl on the Train

The Year [2021]

Truman

Unfinished Business

vampire suck

March 16

The Alley of Lost Souls (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)

The Simpson – Season 33 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Nazi Megastructures – Seasons 1 to 3

March 18th

Life & Beth – Season 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

sex appeal (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Bios. Lives that marked yours: Aterciopelados – Documentary film (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

A Cure for Wellness

A Quiet Place

American Beach House

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Broken City

Cato

dolittle

get a job

In Safe Hands (AKA Pupille)

serpico

23 of March

The Resident – Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)

Men in Kilts – Season 1

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles – Season 12

raising hope – Seasons 1 to 4

Real Housewives N Jersey

March 25th

Fifty Shades Darker

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

john wick 2

I’m not your mommy

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Saban’s Power Rangers

Split

The Great Wall

The Invisible Man

The Photographer

TheShack

March 30th

White Necklace – Complete series / 6 seasons

