The premieres of Star Plus for MARCH 2022
Do you want to know what will arrive in the Star + catalog throughout March 2022? Here we tell you everything.
By @Nicolas_S91
Star+ has announced the series and movies that will be added to its catalog in March, and here is the list of featured titles.
LIST OF OUTSTANDING RELEASES
- MARCH 1ST
In First Person: Juan Martin del Potro (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
- MARCH 2
King’s Man: The Origin (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)
9-1-1 – Season 5 / Part 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
The Hot Zone – Season 2
break through – Seasons 1 and 2
Outrun By Running Man – Season 1
Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 15
- March 3rd
The Dropout- Miniseries / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
- March 4
Fresh (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
20/20 Presents: John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days
500 Days of Summer
9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon
A Dog’s Purpose
Arbitration
Bullet to the Head
First Daughter
freaks
Frida. Live life
gods of egypt
jumper
The Curse of the Handsome
Love and Other Drugs
my lost love
Playing for Keeps
Reign of Fire
Rules Don’t Apply
See No Evil 2
The Kid
The Words
- MARCH 9
Pam & Tommy- Miniseries / Last episode (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
How I Met Your Father – Season 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
Outlander- Season 6 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
The protectors – Season 1 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
Rosemary’s Baby
- March 11th
addicted
the fugitive
Dragon Pearl
The Girl on the Train
The Year [2021]
Truman
Unfinished Business
vampire suck
- March 16
The Alley of Lost Souls (STAR+ EXCLUSIVE)
The Simpson – Season 33 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
Nazi Megastructures – Seasons 1 to 3
- March 18th
Life & Beth – Season 1 / One episode per week (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
sex appeal (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
Bios. Lives that marked yours: Aterciopelados – Documentary film (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
A Cure for Wellness
A Quiet Place
American Beach House
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Broken City
Cato
dolittle
get a job
In Safe Hands (AKA Pupille)
serpico
- 23 of March
The Resident – Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE TO STAR+)
Men in Kilts – Season 1
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles – Season 12
raising hope – Seasons 1 to 4
Real Housewives N Jersey
- March 25th
Fifty Shades Darker
Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
john wick 2
I’m not your mommy
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Saban’s Power Rangers
Split
The Great Wall
The Invisible Man
The Photographer
TheShack
- March 30th
White Necklace – Complete series / 6 seasons
maybe you are interested:
→ The premieres of Disney Plus for MARCH 2022
→ Netflix Latin America premieres for MARCH 2022