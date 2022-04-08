The premieres of the week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star +, Disney +, StarzPlay and Acorn TV

A new week arrives full of premieres for users of the streaming platforms. Of the April 11 to 17subscription services will premiere new series and movies such as Almost Happy 2, Outer Range, Agents 355, Riverdale either the kardashians. Check below the complete list with what will arrive Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Disney+, StarzPlay and Acorn TV so you don’t miss out on anything.

+ Netflix premieres next week

– Almost Happy (Season 2) | Series

Release date: April 13th

Plot: Sebastián has another chance to woo Pilar, who is now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. Many life lessons still await him.

– Anatomy of a scandal | Series

Release date: April 15

Plot: The privileged life of Sophie, wife of a powerful politician, changes course when a scandal comes to light and her husband is accused of a crime.

– Pick or Die | Movie

Release date: April 15

Plot: A cash prize leads two friends to resurrect an ’80s video game and into a world where they must survive horrors of another level.

+ Premieres on Amazon Prime Video next week

– How to Survive Single (Season 2) | Series

Release date: April 15

Plot: The second season of this Mexican comedy is here. In this installment, Sebastián pays tribute to Julieta, her deceased girlfriend, trying to produce the film that he wrote when he was with her. With his producing partner, he looks for financing, but when he does not obtain it, he decides to turn the story into a theatrical production. Still hurt by his recent loss, Sebastián decides that he cannot start a new relationship, so he begins to live a disproportionate single life.

– OuterRange | Series

Release date: April 15

Plot: Outer Range tells the story of a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery in Wyoming. The seemingly small problems of a town and its land come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the countryside to the west on the land of the Abbott family. Outer Range is an exciting western family saga with hints of ironic humor and supernatural mystery.

– Agents 355 | Movie

Release date: April 15

Plot: When a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of dangerous mercenaries, CIA Special Agent Mace Brown must join forces with agents from around the world to retrieve it. Brown manages to contact agents Marie, from Germany; Khadijah, from the United Kingdom; Graciela, from Colombia; and Lin Mi Sheng from China. Together they must overcome their personal conflicts and use their talents and experience to save the world. Along the way, they will become comrades and friends, forming a deadly new group: The 355.

+ Premieres on HBO Max next week

– Riverdale (Season 4) | Series

Release date: April 15

Plot: The quiet, conventional life of Riverdale students is turned upside down when the school’s most popular student is found murdered.

– The WayBack | Movie

Release date: April 11

Plot: Jack Cunningham was a basketball phenom but he quit. Years later, he accepts a coaching job at his college, and discovers an opportunity to redeem himself.

+ Premieres on Star+ next week

– The Kardashians | Series

Release date: April 14th

Plot: With full access to their lives, the famous and beloved family returns with a new series. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie turn the cameras back on to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses, to the joys of playing games and dropping the kids off at school, this series will engage viewers with its honest and compelling story of love and life.

– Bios (Episode Mercedes Sosa) | Series

Release date: April 15

Plot: The acclaimed documentary series from the National Geographic Original Productions label reconstructs the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture and reveals anecdotes and unknown details of their artistic and personal lives. In this episode, the Argentine singer and composer Abel Pintos is a chronicler and witness to the legacy of Mercedes Sosa, the woman who changed the course of Argentine folklore. Through interviews with friends, family and former colleagues, Abel reviews the life and work of who was his musical godmother, while working with other colleagues on a musical tribute to “la Negra”, with the theme “Razón de vivir”.

+ Premieres on Disney+ next week

– Ice Age: Scrat’s Adventures | Short

Release date: April 13th

Plot: Six adventures of Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel, and his experience with fatherhood.

– Bob Ballard: an explorer’s life | Documentary film

Release date: April 15

Plot: Bob Ballard reveals the inside stories behind his most exciting discoveries, while sharing the personal triumphs, challenges, and tragedies that led to them.

+ Premieres on StarzPlay next week

– Shining Vale (Season Finale) | Series

Release date: April 17th

Plot: Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) pool their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s affair with Frank, a young handyman who came to her house to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To top it off, Frank never fixed the sink, but he still charged him for it!

– Power Book IV: Force (Season Finale) | Series

Release date: April 17th

Plot: When Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to heal an old wound that has plagued him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a maze of family secrets and lies that Tommy thought had been buried long ago. One thing leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in the Chicago drug game, making it on the two biggest teams in town.

+ Premieres on Acorn TV next week

-Coming Home | Miniseries

Release date: April 14th

Plot: Based on the best-selling novel by Rosamunde Pilcher, this miniseries tells the captivating story of Judith Dunbar, who enters boarding school after the rest of her family moves from England to Singapore. The star cast includes the likes of Peter O’Toole, Joanna Lumley, Emily Mortimer, Paul Bettany and Keira Knightley.

– Agatha Raisin (Season 4) | Series

Release date: April 14th

Plot: Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) is back as fashionable detective Agatha Raisin in this comical mystery series based on the novels by MC Beaton. In the fourth season, Agatha is hired to protect a woman from the Ghosts of Christmas Past of her; Also, Agatha becomes a prime suspect in the murder of a guest at a seaside hotel, investigates an unusual death at a jam festival, and attempts to clear James’ (Jamie Glover) name in a highly personal homicide case.