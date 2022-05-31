The premieres on the billboard of May 20

Related news

Friday is just around the corner, and like every week, cinemas renew their billboard, filling it with the latest film premieres. Among all the news of Friday, May 20, in SERIES & MORE we recommend: five wolvesthe Spanish film directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa that swept the Malaga Festival, The mafia tailor, Graham Moore’s directorial debut; and the war drama starring Colin Firth The weapon of deception.

‘Five wolves’





Director: Alauda Ruiz de Azua

Distribution: Laia Costa, Susan Sanchez, Ramon Barea, Mikel Bustamante, Amber Williams, Lorraine Lopez, Jose Ramon Soroiz, Leire Ucha, Elena Saenz

Gender: Drama

Duration: 104 minutes

Synopsis: Amaia has just become a mother and realizes that she does not know very well how to do it. When her partner is absent for a few weeks for work, she decides to return to her parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her baby. What Amaia does not know is that although she is now a mother, she has not ceased to be her daughter.

‘The mob tailor’





Director: Graham Moore

Distribution: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russel Beale, Alan Mehdizadeh, brian rodger

Gender: Drama

Duration: 106 minutes

Synopsis: In the city of Chicago, in the year 1956, Leonard was an English tailor who made suits on London’s world famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy he ends up traveling to Chicago and working in a small tailor shop in a tough part of town, where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters. This family of mobsters will try to take advantage of Leonard’s gentle and accommodating nature, who along with his assistant Mable will be involved with the mafia.

‘The weapon of deception’





Director: John Madden

Distribution: Colin Firth, matthew macfadyen, mark gatiss, Kelly MacDonald, Johnny Flynn, penelope wilton, Hattie Morahan, Simon Russel Beale, Paul Ritter

Gender: Drama/War

Duration: 128 minutes

Synopsis: In the midst of World War II, the Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. However, they face an important challenge: to protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion, and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, will be in charge of establishing the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war.

‘mirror, mirror’





Director: Marc Crehue

Distribution: Malena Altherio, Santi Millan, Natalie de Molina, Carlos Areces, Carlos Barden, Betsy Turnez, Maria Adanez, Tony Acosta, loles lion, Veronica Forque

Gender: Comedy

Duration: 80 minutes

Synopsis: Four office employees prepare for the company’s 50th anniversary celebration while trying to solve some problems. Álvaro, Cristina, Paula and Alberto are four people in crisis who work for the same cosmetics company. They fight for what they want and face their own reflections in the mirror.

‘Game of assassins’





Director: Joe Carnahan

Distribution: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan, Tait Fletcher, Keith Gardene, vanita kalra, Robert Walker Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Yvette Fazio-Delaney

Gender: action/thriller

Duration: 108 minutes

Synopsis: A small-town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between a hit man, a smart rookie cop, and a con man seeking refuge behind bars with nowhere to run.

‘JFK: Case reviewed’





Director: Oliver Stone

Gender: Documentary film

Duration: 115 minutes

Synopsis: Thirty years after director Oliver Stone’s first examination of the JFK assassination, the filmmaker once again zooms in on the horrific event that marked an entire generation. Using newly declassified and reexamined footage, he lays bare the fact that conspiracy theories about the president’s death are, in fact, conspiracy facts.

‘I do not like you’





Director: Lena Lansky

Distribution: Olga Malahova, Vladimir Shabelnikov, Tatiana Tihmeneva, Tatyana Tikhmenova

Gender: Drama

Duration: 109 minutes

Synopsis: Vika is a 14-year-old girl who lives in a small provincial town in the Russian region of the Urals. She is dedicated to collecting forest fruits that grow in the wetlands and also helps her mother to sell them in a street market. She likes choreography classes at school. And she has a baby that no one should ever know about.

More premieres for the weekend of May 20

‘Clara alone’





Director: Nathalie Alvarez Mesen

Distribution: Wendy Chinchilla, Daniel Castaneda, Ana Julia Porras, Flower Vargas

Gender: Drama

Duration: 106 minutes

Synopsis: In a remote town in Costa Rica, Clara, an introverted 40-year-old woman, experiences a sexual and mystical awakening that will become the beginning of a journey that will free her from the social and religious conventions that have so repressed her throughout her life. his life.

‘Dolores, beautiful’





Director: jesus paschal

Gender: Documentary film

Duration: 109 minutes

Synopsis: Religious-based images and traditions permeate the lives of all the people who inhabit Seville. Historically, the gays of the city have also assimilated them since their childhood, and through them they have been setting up meeting spaces. Currently, new dissident identities continue to respond to these traditions, moving away or approaching them.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you