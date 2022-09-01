The premieres that arrive at Paramount Plus in September 2022

In September, Paramount Plus, the mountain of entertainment brings to all fans of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) the beginning of the new season of the multi award-winning dystopian story acclaimed by fans and critics. In addition to today’s highly anticipated reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) which tells us the story of Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after serving an unjust sentence in prison; and the advent of teen comedy Honor Society with Angourie Rice (Spider-Man) and Gaten Matarrazzo (Stranger Things). In addition, a new season of the acclaimed reality show arrives Acapulco Shore.

Paramount Plus September 2022

Among the premieres that can be enjoyed this month through Paramount Plus are:

The Handmaid’s Tale – New Season

Series- September 18,

One episode a week The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was once the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaidens in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife. In this new season, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine his identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer.

Paramount reveals the trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale

American Gigolo

Series- Premiere September 10

The current reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, American Gigolo, follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after serving a wrongful 15-year prison sentence as he navigates his complicated relationships with ex-lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother. and the people who betrayed him. As Julian struggles to reconcile the bodyguard he once was and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) searches for the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy. in the path.

Cast: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Gabriel LaBelle.

Honor Society

Film- Premiere September 16

The film follows Honor (Angourie Rice, Spider Man: Homecoming), an ambitious high school student whose sole goal is to get into Harvard, assuming she can first earn the coveted recommendation of her advisor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Superbad, Kick-Ass). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her three main student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls in love with her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger). Things).

Cast: Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Amy Keum, Armani Jackson.

Acapulco Shore – New Season

Available from August 18

A sphere of light leaves a group of 4,400 people on the Northwest coast of the United States. Each of the 4,400 has disappeared in a flash of green light in 1946 or later. None of them have aged after the date of their disappearance. Confused and disoriented, they have no memory of what happened before their return. Just as the reappearance of 4,400 people in one day confuses the world, federal agents begin to uncover the ways in which the victims have changed.

Flatbush Misdemeanors S2

Series- Premiere September 22

A gritty city life comedy that follows Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Hot Summer Nights

Film- Premiere on September 30

In the summer of 1991, a sheltered teen comes of age during a wild summer spent on Cape Cod getting rich selling pot to gangsters, falling in love for the first time, partying, and finally realizing he’s out of his depth.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Maika Monroe, Alex Roe

Sky Med

Series- premiere September 22

Sky Med revolves around life, death and drama at 20,000 feet. The series intertwines intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartaches and tribulations of budding nurses and air ambulance pilots in Canada’s remote north. They are in over their heads, and alone, with no one to trust but each other.

Cast: Morgan Holmstrom, Natasha Calis, Emilia McCarthy, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Gino Anania, Ryan DeLong, Laura Olafson, Moses Suzuki, Aaron Ashmore, Ace Bhatti, Thomas Elms, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aason Nadjiwan

Rooms for Rent – ​​New Season

Series – Premiere on September 21

In this new season, our heroes return with renewed energy and new members of the family, because not only Eustasio, Graciela’s boyfriend or Mini Bobby, Bobby’s alleged son, remains, but now Gonzalo, the Third Brother, who has come to Cilantro 18 to contribute all his energy, all his good vibes and with all his holistic knowledge, trying to help his family, he realizes that there is not much that can be done when you do not want to be helped.

Cast: Itatí Cantioral, Armando Hernandez, Yare Santana, Paco Rueda, María Chacón, Irving Peña, Regina Orozco, Alejandra Ley, Carlos Espejel.

The Protégé

Movie – Premiere September 1

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world’s most skilled assassin for hire. However, when Moody is brutally murdered, she swears revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows.

Cast: Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson

Primal

Movie – Premiere September 15

Frank has captured wildlife in the Brazilian jungle, including. a 400 pound white jaguar. He sends him on the same ship as an arrested murderer. The killer breaks free and frees the animals.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen

For more information, visit: https://www.paramountplus.com/