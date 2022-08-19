Entertainment

The premieres that you cannot miss this weekend on Netflix

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Netflix It continues betting on the genres that most captivate its subscribers and, like every Friday, it updates its catalog with new series and movies that are ideal for enjoying over the weekend.

Here we review the best premieres on Netflix to watch this Weekend:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how Viola Davis became a killing machine in The King Woman

2 mins ago

Stromae reveals the secret of his abs in “Mon Amour” with Camila Cabello!

3 mins ago

More From Sienna Miller’s Charming English Country House

13 mins ago

Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Jonah Hill… The stars are taking charge of their mental health

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button