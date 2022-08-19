The premieres that you cannot miss this weekend on Netflix

Netflix It continues betting on the genres that most captivate its subscribers and, like every Friday, it updates its catalog with new series and movies that are ideal for enjoying over the weekend.

Here we review the best premieres on Netflix to watch this Weekend:

365 more days

The third part of the 365 days saga is now available on Netflix.

The third part of the 365 days saga is now available on Netflix. “A crisis of trust puts Laura and Massimo’s relationship to the test. As if that were not enough, Nacho focuses with all his tenacity on separating them,” indicates the synopsis of the Polish film.

The film was directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes and starred Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Rebecca Casiraghi, among others. It has a duration of 112 minutes.

echoes

The first season of Echoes is now available on Netflix.

American miniseries whose first season arrived this Friday at Netflix. Leni and Gina are identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, but one of the sisters disappears and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos. of the series.

Related news

The series stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Michael O’Neill, among others. The first season has 7 chapters of about 43 minutes that are already available on Netflix.

Cleo

The German series is now available on Netflix.

German miniseries whose first season arrived this Friday at Netflix. “GDR spy Kleo (Jella Haase) killed a businessman in West Berlin in 1987, but was soon arrested by the Stasi. She is released after spending two years in prison. The wall has fallen and Kleo realizes that he finds himself in the middle of a great intrigue. He embarks on a campaign of revenge, always followed by the West Berlin police officer Sven (Dimitrij Schaad), “says the synopsis of the series.

The series stars Jella Haase, Julius Feldmeier, Dimitrij Schaad, Vladimir Burlakov, Rodrigo Rojo, Jürgen Heinrich, Thandi Sebe, among others. The first season has 8 episodes of 50 minutes that are already available on Netflix.

Soul

“Alma” arrived this Friday on Netflix.

Spanish series whose first season premiered this Friday in Netflix. “After surviving a bus accident in which almost all of her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident… or her past. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to discover the mystery surrounding the accident as he struggles to reclaim his life and identity,” reads the synopsis for the series.

The series stars Mireia Oriol, Álex Villazán, Pol Monen, Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade, Nil Cardoner, María Caballero, Milena Smit, among others. The first season has 9 episodes of about 55 minutes in length.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.