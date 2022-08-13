The Prequel Predator: The Prey and the Return of the Star Hunter | the daily

Let’s go to the beginning: in 1987 and looking to somehow replicate the success of the saga Alien, came from Hollywood a proposal initially defined as “Alien in the jungle.” We know the outcome of that story: the huge movie directed by John McTiernan (a strong contender for Best Action Director of All Time) turned out to be much more, and started a saga that in its own right ranks among the best of “action sci-fi.” of all times.

In the middle of the jungle – who knows where, maybe somewhere in Central America – there is a guerrilla group that is supposed to have taken a couple of Americans hostage. To his rescue part an expert commando of soldiers led by Dutch (a full-blown Arnold Schwarzenegger), who are something like a weapon of collective mass destruction. We have here one of the great finds of the film: a perfect cast made up of Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Landham, Richard Chaves, uncredited screenwriter Shane Black and, most notably, Carl Weathers. As we all know, there is little these Rambos can do when the formidable alien hunts them down. Blood, shots, gore and several of the best set-pieces ever filmed also made up one of the biggest box office hits of the 1980s. Predator it immediately became a cult object.

We didn’t have to wait long for a sequel to arrive. In 1990 he came out predator 2, which moves the action to the concrete jungle, a Los Angeles taken over by gangs and drug traffickers under a stifling heat wave. The Predator sets up his hunting ground without knowing – while he kills criminals and police left and right – that a government unit is following in his footsteps after what happened in Central America. In this case, our protagonists are not an irreducible unit of commandos, but rather a squad of tough cops –a winning cast: Ruben Blades, María Conchita Alonso and the immortal Bill Paxton– led by Lieutenant Harrigan (an intense Danny Glover, very well in his role, although I spent the entire film waiting for Riggs to show up to lend him a hand). Although it is not at the level of the first – its director is not John McTiernan – it has unforgettable moments, including the shooting with which it begins or the devastating sequence in the subway. Let’s add a secondary of those thread past Gary Busey and an ending inside the Predator’s own ship to have a very worthy installment that, however, was not particularly applauded and whose lukewarm reception caused the third installment to take a long time to arrive.

Support our journalism.

Subscribe for $195/month

It was not until 2010 (20 years later!) that the story would be taken up again in predators. In this installment, director Nimrod Antal and the ineffable Robert Rodríguez (officially a producer, but he is supposed to have had a hand in Alex Litvak and Michael Finch’s script) reinvent the concept and instead of having one or two predators on Earth we have a handful of tough guys transferred to an unknown planet, where they will be the prey of a trio of Predators. It has an intense start and probably a very good first half hour: the interim of arrival, the interaction between all the rogues – includes a yakuza, an FBI wanted man, a mercenary, a Mossad soldier, etc. – and how they leave accommodating the hunting ground where they had to run. Then, with the first drop, the thing falls through quite common places and there is no doubt about who lives and who dies. All in all, the future is quite interesting, there is an attempt to provide “castes” to the Predators that adds up, and there is room to see good performances by Adrien Brody (who never repeated the role of action hero, which here comes as a ring to the finger), Alice Braga, a funny Topher Grace, an unexpected Laurence Fishburne, Oleg Taktarov and Danny Trejo (who always gives +1 to everything). However, it was clearly inferior to its predecessors, so it did not impact the box office as could be expected.

Leaving aside his two collaborations with the Aliens in two rather forgettable movies, the last installment in the Predator saga came in 2018 when Shane Black returned to the saga and made a complete mess in predator, where he completely departed from the gore of the franchise, put a bunch of forgettable characters to fight with a couple of apex predators and achieved something literally horrible, a pseudo-parody of the mythical franchise that he himself had helped consolidate. Quickly forgotten, sunk by critics and the public (and the less we talk about it, the better), this fourth installment seemed to be the final nail in the coffin lid and the definitive burial of the Predator in the seventh art. But it didn’t turn out that way.

back to the origins

Dan Trachtenberg -director and co-writer of this fifth installment- says that the origin of the story goes back directly to the first film, when Billy -the Native American of the group of mercenaries- stayed to buy time from the others by facing the hunter hand in hand. intergalactic on a bridge. A mythical scene that we guessed more than we saw gave rise to the premise of “native against predator” that fuels this story.

We move to 1719 in the prairies of what will once be the United States and one of these alien hunters begins to make mischief. Opposite is Naru (Amber Midthunder), a Comanche eager to subvert her tribe’s wishes and become a hunter herself, who will end up being the one to spot the Predator in action and eventually face it.

If we can say that each Predator film finds in its characters a reflection of its time –in the original, muscular interventionist soldiers from the Reagan era; in this one, the empowered heroine – it is worth noting that even worse than the Predator are the evil French trappers, presumably heterosexual white men. With the notable exception of our huntress (and her dog, who has a few good scenes), there is no other character who has the slightest development or interest, becoming nothing more than fodder for the Predator to do his thing. .

Therefore, it is not there that we will find the effectiveness of this story, but in the spectacular action scenes – which are quite a few and many of them are very effective, even though animals are abused in CGI – and this Predator has somewhat different elements. that we are used to, even if it was operating 300 years ago: it is a very effective monster that will advance with the effectiveness of a bulldozer.

To the surprise of no one – but no one thought that Arnold could die in the original either – everything depends on our protagonist and her ingenuity to give the final battle. And so, if we keep our expectations measured, we find that with a lot of pace and quite a bit of gore, Predator rearranges itself as a saga and perhaps opens the door to more sequels (historic installments?; comics have shown us predators in so many circumstances that heaven is the limit) with this simple and functional story, which may not be up to the best moments of the saga, but it is quite worthy and, above all, entertaining.