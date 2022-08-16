Entertainment

The prequel to The Hunger Games releases the first look at its protagonists

the saga of The Hunger Games It is considered one of the most successful movies and the one that launched Jennifer Lawrence to stardom. Now, a few years after the release of the last film in the franchise, fans will have the opportunity to return to that world with the help of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsbased on the novel of the same name by SuzanneCollins.

This prequel is set several years before the original saga and has as its protagonist Coriolanus Snow, who at 18, is the last hope of a fading lineage. With the 10th edition of the Hunger Games approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the young tribute from the impoverished District 12. After Lucy draws the attention of all of Panem after singing in the Harvest, Snow is sure he can turn the odds in his favor. Marrying his instincts for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

