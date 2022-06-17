The prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ will feature two performers from ‘West Side Story’

the saga of The Hunger Gamesbeyond consolidating the stardom of Jennifer Lawrence, gave Lionsgate a lot of money. So much so that when Suzanne Collins announced that she would publish a prequel, the studio rubbed their hands at the prospect of immediately adapting it for the big screen. Said and done, the filming of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is already underway, having launched a teaser as he continues to recruit performers for his cast. The first big signing was Tom Blyth (seen in blessing) as Coriolanus Snow, whom we met with the face of Donald Sutherlandand the rank of President of the Capitol, in the original saga.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents deals, in fact, with the years of Snow’s youth, delving into his rise to power parallel to the first celebrations of the Hunger Games. Together with Blythe we had known that Rachel Zegler would play Lucy Gray Baird, a contestant from District 12 whom Snow mentors, and now Collider echoes an incorporation with very few degrees of separation from Zegler. And it is that, if Zegler has become known thanks to interpreting María in the new version of West Side Story of steven spielbergsomething similar has happened with Josh Andres Rivera.

This actor participated in the first tour of hamiltonand in Spielberg’s film he played Chino, Tony’s rival (Ansel Elgort) for the heart of Mary. In real life, however, Rivera has done a little better for her character, since she is Zegler’s partner, and both are going to participate in Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. In it, Rivera will play District 2’s Sejanus Plinth, a close friend of Snow’s who is also the mentor of a tribute. It is possible, therefore, that he shares several scenes with his girlfriend in real life, within the film that he directs. Frank Marshall.





Marshall has been linked to The Hunger Games since its second installment, On fire. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is scheduled to premiere on November 22, 2023coincidentally coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the aforementioned On fire.

