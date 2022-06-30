The prequel to ‘The Minions’ and a comedy with Malena Alterio come to the cinema

The prequel to ‘The Minions’, a comedy about dating apps starring Malena Alterio or the new film by Mia Hansen-Løve inspired by Ingmar Bergman lead the movie billboard premieres This week.

‘MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU’, THE FIFTH OF THE SAGA

Is prequel from the famous animated series uncover the story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, met his iconic Minions and took on an unstoppable criminal force.

Comedian Florentino Fernandez (Gru), singer Mónica Naranjo (Donna Disco) and influential Pablo G. Show lend their voices to the characters in this Illumination Entertainment film that sees Gru as a 12-year-old boy in the 1990s. 70 tries to conquer the world from the basement of his house.

‘MOM, DON’T TANGLE’, A COMEDY ABOUT DATING APPS

A Malena Alterio unleashed y libre is the protagonist of this comedy written and directed by Argentina’s Daniela Fejerman, about the adventures and entanglements that are experienced in the world of dating applications from a ‘certain age’.

The actress from ‘There is no one alive here’ and ‘Señoras del (h)AMPA’ plays Clara, the mother of two teenagers and a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, the fashion dating app.

MIA HANSEN-LØVE TRAVELS TO ‘BERGMAN’S ISLAND’

French director Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the process of artistic creation while paying tribute to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home in this film starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

A couple of filmmakers, Chris and Tony, settle for the summer on the mythical Swedish island of Färo, where Bergman lived and filmed his most famous works, in search of inspiration for his next films.

‘MY DEAREST CHILDREN’, A FRENCH FAMILY COMEDY

Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children left the nest they have begun to space out their visits and forget about them. When they announce they won’t be home for Christmas, the parents come up with a crazy plan to win them back: they’ll pretend they’ve won the lottery and are multi-millionaires.

Alexandra Leclère directs this family comedy starring César Award winners (the French Goyas) Josiane Balasko and Didier Bourdon.

‘SINJAR’, WOMEN IN THE FACE OF WAR AND VIOLENCE

The third feature film directed by Anna María Bofarull focuses on three women who suffer the consequences of violence and war in different ways and shows how far they are willing to go to recover their relatives.

Shot between Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, the protagonists are the actresses Nora Navas, Halima Ilter and Eman Eido, a real victim of the Islamic State, kidnapped and sold at the age of 9, who has stood in front of a camera for the first time for this project .

‘MY BEST FRIEND’, A TURKISH DRAMA ABOUT FRIENDSHIP

This harrowing drama about pure friendship, from Turkey’s Ferit Karahan, is set in the mountains of Anatolia.

Yusuf and Memo are students at a boarding school for Kurdish children and adolescents. When Memo falls mysteriously ill, Yusuf must battle numerous obstacles in an attempt to help his friend.

‘SINGING ON THE ROOFTOPS’, THE STORY OF GILDA LOVE

The documentary ‘Singing on the rooftops’, by Enric Ribes, is the biography of a survivor named Gilda Love and also a portrait of the Raval neighborhood and a story about homosexuality in the elderly.

Ribes (Barcelona, ​​1989) already made a short film three years ago about the life of this famous drag queen from the rogue Barcelona of the 70s and 80s.

CLARA MARTÍNEZ-LÁZARO FANTASIES ABOUT LOVE IN ‘SPACE PAJAMAS’

The director and screenwriter from Madrid, Clara Martínez-Lázaro -daughter of Emilio Martínez-Lázaro- combines her love for romantic comedy and astrophysics in this film that explores the dreams and fantasies of a couple who carry a certain weariness for years of living together.

Mariona Terrés, known for the series ‘Paquita Salas’, and David Pareja, an actor and comedian who is very popular on social networks, play the main couple in a film that questions the clichés about the representation of the couple and their roles.

‘A DENTE DE PERRO’, AN ADRENALINIC ‘THRILLER’

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s production company, Caballo Films, sponsors the first feature film by Alicante-born José Luis Estañ, which takes place in the most popular and vulnerable environments of drug dealing.

The film starts when Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, finds out that his colleagues have beaten up the drug lords they work for. It is the trigger for a spiral of fateful situations that will force him to fight, against the clock, for his survival and that of his family.