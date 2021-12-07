the prerequisite for the use of the benefits

The condominium has entrusted the maintenance work of the building through 110% superbonus interventions and facade bonuses. One of the apartments owns 5/6 the newly deceased mother (who had the residence) and 1/6 the child (with another domicile). Is it necessary to proceed with the succession to take advantage of the tax deductions?

the 110% deduction of the costs incurred for energy saving and for the reduction of seismic risk (superbonus);

the 90% deduction for the renovation of the facades of buildings in zone A or B (facade bonus).

The Superbonus can be used:

by condominiums, as well as with reference to expenses incurred from 1 January 2021, by natural persons, outside the exercise of business, art or profession, for interventions on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons;

by individuals, outside the exercise of business activities, arts and professions on individual real estate units (up to a maximum of two);

by the autonomous public housing institutes (Iacp), however named, as well as by the entities having the same social purposes as the Iacp, established in the form of companies that meet the requirements of European legislation on “in house providing”;

by housing cooperatives with undivided ownership;

by non-profit organizations of social utility, voluntary organizations and social promotion associations;

by amateur sports associations and clubs.

While the Facade Bonus can be used by all resident and non-resident taxpayers, even if they have business income, who bear the costs for the execution of the subsidized interventions and who own the property subject to intervention for any reason. In particular, the following are admitted to the concession:

natural persons, including those exercising arts and professions;

public and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities;

simple partnerships;

associations between professionals;

taxpayers who earn business income (individuals, partnerships, corporations).

Superbonus 110%: who owns it

In the guide to the 110% super bonus, the Revenue Agency also admits to the use of the benefit those who own or hold the property subject to the intervention on the basis of a suitable title at the time of starting the works or at the time of incurring the costs, if prior to the aforementioned start-up. In particular, it is the owner, the naked owner or the holder of another real right of enjoyment (usufruct, use, dwelling or surface), the owner of the property on the basis of a lease, including financial, or loan , duly registered, in possession of the consent to the execution of the works by the owner as well as by the family members of the owner or holder of the property.

Facade bonus: who owns it

Much more detailed is the guide to the facades bonus in which the Revenue Agency notes that to take advantage of the benefit, the beneficiaries must own or hold the property subject to the intervention on the basis of an appropriate title, at the time of start of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses, if prior to the aforementioned start-up.

In particular, the taxpayers concerned must:

own the property as owner, naked owner or holder of other real right of enjoyment on the property (usufruct, use, dwelling or surface);

hold the property on the basis of a lease, including financial, or free loan, duly registered, and be in possession of the owner’s consent to carry out the work.

On the other hand, the deduction is not due to those who do not have a property title duly registered at the time of commencement of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses if earlier, even if it provides for the subsequent regularization.

They are also allowed to benefit from the deduction, as long as they incur the costs of carrying out the interventions, including:

family members cohabiting with the owner or holder of the property (spouse, member of the civil union, relatives within the third degree and relatives within the second degree);

de facto cohabitants, pursuant to law no. 76/2016 ..

For these taxpayers the deduction is due provided that:

the cohabitation exists on the start date of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses admitted to the deduction, if prior to the start of the works;

the expenses incurred relate to interventions carried out on a property, even other than that intended for the main residence, in which cohabitation can take place.

The deduction, therefore, is not due to the family member of the owner or holder of the property when the interventions are carried out on properties that are not available (as leased or granted on loan) or on those that do not belong to the “private sector” , such as real estate instrumental to business, art or profession.

Superbonus 110% and other tax bonuses: the response of LavoriPubblici.it

Responding to our reader, it can be said that the child, having a share of ownership (even a minimum) of the property, is in possession of a suitable title so that, in the event that he is the one to bear the maintenance costs, he will be able to enjoy the relative deductions provided for by the legislation.