The presence of Vicente Fernández is manifested every day at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch

This Thursday there was a mass in honor of Vicente Fernandez on his famous ranch The Three Foalscoinciding with what would have been his 82nd birthday.

His widow did not want to miss such an emotional ceremony, during which a statue more than three meters high was also unveiled, which will be placed on his grave and shows the deceased singer dressed as a charro and riding a horse.

Dona Cuquita once again displayed the elegance and kindness that characterizes her when she stopped to answer the questions of the reporters who had come to her home to explain how she has coped the first two months after the death of her husband, whom she follows feeling by your side.

“Every day at five I come and pray her rosary here. My girls and anyone who wants to accompany me. He is still present, every day a cross is formed on the bedspreads. But I tell him: ‘Don’t worry, no one will take your place‘”, he assured with a sense of humor, as the newspaper Publimetro echoes.