The presentation date of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is filtered (and it’s just around the corner)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products and it seems that the company would already be finalizing preparations to launch it in just over a week.

May 10 would be the day

The rumors of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 have not stopped sounding for a few weeks, and as the saying goes, If the river makes a noise its because water is running. In this case, suspicions have increased in recent days, when the bracelet has obtained different certifications.

These are required to obtain sales permits in many parts of the world and one of the final steps to market the devicewhich gives us clues as to how close a product is to being marketed.

The leaks indicate that the screen is going to be the most important element of the bracelet, reaching 1.56 inches, and even compatible with the technology Always On Displayso the technology of the panel on which it would be built would be AMOLED. The resolution would be 192 x 490 pixels.

Beyond these features, it is known that this device will have GPS connectivity, the ability to record multiple sports activities in addition to sleep monitoring. Everything also points to will not use My Fitness, but the Zepp Life app. Rumors suggest that it will be the next May 10 when will it be official

More information | Gizchina