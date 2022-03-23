The presenter Andrea Rivera makes the leap from Wapa to TeleOnce | Television

The television network TeleOnce announced this Tuesday that the presenter Andrea Rivera will join the Las Noticias team, where she will be in charge of the new segment of the newscast: entertainment.

In this way, Rivera joined communicators such as Celimar Adames, Deborah Martorell and Ángel “Gary” Rodríguez, who, like her, made the leap from Wapa Televisión to TeleOnce.

This is because the Puerto Rican was one of the presenters of the Viva La Tarde program, which is televised on channel 4.

When informed about this move, Rivera assured in written statements that he feels “happy with this new chapter in my life.”

“Excited to start this new adventure at Las Noticias de TeleOnce as an entertainment reporter. Little by little I continue to evolve, grow and give my best to bring the best vibes, meet the expectations of the Puerto Rican audience that always receives me with so much affection, ”she said.

At this time it is unknown in how many editions of Las Noticias the entertainment section will be presented.