The Presidency goes for revocation of permits

The Presidency of the Republic warned that “the inherited business that benefited foreign private investment is ending,” because with the Court’s validation of the electric law initiates the early revocation of self-generation and independent production permits or, where appropriate, their renegotiation.

He explained that there are 234 self-supply schemes, of which 110 are illegal and have 77,000 partner-clients, among whom electricity is bought and sold. He reported that self-supply permits will be reviewed and revoked that are irregular and the independent electricity production contracts will be terminated or renegotiated.

“The self-supply permits framed in the serious irregularity of fraud of the law will be reviewed and revoked. There are 234 self-supplies, of which 110 are illegal and have 77,000 partner-clients, since electricity and capacity are bought and sold, ”he indicated.

In this last case, he explained that the independent production plants receive payments of 100 percent of the electric energy by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) even if it is not delivered. “As can be seen, the inherited business where it benefited from foreign private investment (Iberdrola, naturgy, Mitsui, Saavi, In itetc)”.

The document specified that, by declaring the constitutionality of various articles, there are favorable consequences for the State, such as the integration of power plants that were decommissioned, as well as those recently built or those to be built in the future.

He marked that the CFE It will be able to enter into electricity coverage contracts with physical delivery commitments, which means that it will be able to dispatch its own power plants through a fixed generation program.

And the 60 hydroelectric plants will have a priority dispatch of the 12 thousand 125 megawatts that contribute 10 percent of energy in the electrical system and with the modernization and construction of 16 hydroelectric projects, it will allow the participation of energy in 18 percent of the national electrical system.

Besides, the CFE Basic Supply may enter into contracts with the power plants of the same state company that have a physical delivery commitment. And access to electricity networks will only be possible when this is technically feasible.

“From now on, the granting of permits by the CRE without technical support. To date, private producers maintained a monopoly on preferential dispatch, with this resolution the Cenace give priority to what benefits the CFE”.

Before the 2013 energy reform, private participation in generation was limited to self-supply, which is for own consumption and in which the participation of “one dollar” partners and Independent Power Producers is questioned.

With the resolution of Thursday of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), self-supply permits can be reviewed, as well as independent production contracts, which must be renegotiated or terminated early.

With this model operate companies such as Iberdrola, Mitsui, Saavi, naturgy, Mitsubishi Y In it, mainly. The private companies developed, through the Independent Power Producers, 34 plants with an installed capacity of 16,051 megawatts; 28 corresponding to combined cycles and six to wind power plants, which since 1992 have sold part of the electricity to the CFE.

The energy purchase scheme is for a period of 25 years, with which the contracts are about to expire, as well as the self-supply scheme, for which the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) has questioned why they want to disappear and calculated that the amount of compensation to investors will be equivalent to at least 7 percent of the gross domestic product, that is, 70 billion dollars.

“Union forever”

Ambassador Ken Salazar assured that the union of Mexico Y USA “it is forever” after a meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, at the National Palace. He mentioned that they are economically and socially integrated and avoided talking about the exchange of declarations for the electricity reform, about which he anticipated “endless litigation.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refused to have a meeting soon with the diplomat and celebrated the Court’s decision on the electricity law as a triumph, because it repairs the damage of the previous reform and protects users from an increase in electricity rates. .​

​