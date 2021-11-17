The president buys a Lipizzan horse for his daughter and has it trained by the school teachers without paying a euro: the Court of Auditors investigates

One of the institutions that contribute to defining the Austrian identity is the Spanische Hofreitschule, the Spanish court riding school, such as the Little Singers of Vienna, the Mozartkugel, the waltz.

For over 450 years the School has been orally handing down the classic art of riding from generation to generation, using only Lipizzan horses, choosing the best among those born in the Piber stud farm, in Styria. Since 2010, the Hofreitschule has been included in the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Riding one of Vienna’s white steeds is an honor bestowed only on their trainers, after at least eight years of apprenticeship. They say that even Arnold Schwarzenegger was not allowed to ride them.

Schwarzenegger is a celebrity in Austria. The actor was born in this country and returns there often. In one of these reunion he had expressed the desire to try one of the Lipizzaners, but he was politely refused, because the statute of the Hofreitschule does not allow it.

What was denied to the popular Austro-American actor (but, as a politician, elected governor of California), was granted instead to the daughter of the chairman of the board of the Hofreitschule, Johann Marihart. The story is old, it should go back to at least 2013, but it has only come to light now, following an investigation by the Court of Auditors.

The public finance control body had handled the riding school’s documentation for other reasons. The institution had been raised about the way horses were treated, forced in the winter months to “cloister” in the Michaelertrakt, the buildings on the north side of the Hofburg in Vienna, with limited movement possibilities.

Searching through the institution’s accounts, it was discovered that in 2013 a young stallion had been bought by the president’s daughter. Price paid: 12,000 euros. Current value (after 8 years of training in the Hofreitschule and at the expense of the Hofreitschule): several hundred thousand euros.

The “discovery” of the Court of Auditors was made public by the ORF, the state radio and television broadcaster. Lisa Veits, from the Vienna editorial office, interviewed Klaus Kriszch, who had been director of trainers at the Hofreitschule for many years.

“It can’t be that a horse is being trained by a trainer from the school while on duty. A private horse! It is a terrible story. Such a thing had never happened before ”.

But it has been happening for years. For years, the girl’s horse received lessons from the masters of the Hofreritschule for free, because that’s what dad ordered.

One of the school employees told the ORF that Johann Marihart always got involved in the work of the grooms and trainers. He insistently asked, “Where is the instructor for my daughter? I need someone right away! “

The instructors were extremely irritated by the situation, because they had to work for the president’s daughter without receiving compensation.

And also because everyone knew that not even the Hofreitschule collected a euro for this extra service. Veterinary and shoeing expenses were also borne by the school. The president only paid the stabling costs, which amounted to 1,200 euros per month.

According to industry experts, the damage to the state, sole owner of the Spanische Hofreitschule, would amount to 700,000 euros.