The president delivers works in Santiago

One day after his speech of two years of management, President Luis Abinader exhausted an agenda of inaugurations of works in this province, for an amount greater than 1000 million pesos.

The inaugurations include section four of the North Beltway, which connects with the South Beltway, through Tamboril Avenue, in the Santiago Oeste municipal district. Abinader inaugurated the asphalting plan in the Cienfuegos sector and supervised the station one of Santiago cable car.

There, the president explained that by September 2023, the cable car of the heart city will be ready and 60 percent of the construction of the Monorail will be completed by February 2024.

“All of this is planned in the government’s multi-year budget, so many are going to have the resources there,” said the president, in the middle of his tour of Santiago.

Abinader spoke after the director of the Office for the Development of Urban and Interurban Mobility Projects, Jhael Isa, together with the businessman from Santiago, Manuel Estrella, and other construction officials, explained all the details of the Cable Car works, where Station I will be operational, in the vicinity of the Central Electoral Board.

They ask for “Four more years”

When he was at the opening ceremonies, hundreds of supporters showed up with banners, shouting “four more years”to which the head of state approached them and greeted them, took pictures and continued with the day’s agenda.

The Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, offered details of the section left in operation, indicating that it is to extend the Avenida Circunvalación Norte, including the construction of the bridge over the Francisco Ulises Espaillat canal, crossing the Cienfuegos sector, until connecting with Avenida Tamboril. .

Contribution to traffic

This reconstruction allows the flow of vehicle traffic from Avenida Circunvalación Norte to Avenida Mirador del Yaque and Estrella Sadhalá, with a length of 4.8 kilometers and an investment of 1,126 million pesos.

Abinader also inaugurated a new branch of Banreservas.