The president is open to Bitcoin and CBDC, but the central bank is against it

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has expressed his support for digital currencies, saying there is no reason to reject the emerging asset class.

On August 12, during an interview with the local media Caja Negra, Fernandez answered a question about whether to explore a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), or even recognize Bitcoin as legal tender by following in El Salvador’s footsteps.

“It is not necessary to overdo it, […] but there is no reason to say no a priori“, said Fernando, adding:”The main advantage would result in the cancellation of the inflationary effect.“

Inflation was a defining issue for the administration of the former Argentine president, businessman Mauricio Macri. Government data indicates that, since Macri left office, 100 Argentine pesos in 2019 would be worth the equivalent of 661 pesos today.

Despite Argentina’s tight currency controls, the current president has noticed a growing perception of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. However, Fernandez also cautiously pointed out that the cryptocurrency industry is still in its infancy:

“There is fear due to the particular disruption of the sector, and it is difficult for many to understand how to use this technology. Many people around the world have these concerns, which is why the project, or the system itself, has not yet expanded. [più di quanto abbia fatto]. But that’s something to consider. “

Despite the president’s openness to digital asset exploration, Argentina’s central bank chief Miguel Pesce appears to be threatening a crackdown on the sector.

Speaking on August 10 during the Digital Finance Forum, Pesce targeted cryptocurrencies, defining digital assets as a threat to economic stability and foreshadowing stricter regulations for the sector.

At the event, Pesce said that BTC fails to generate value for investors outside of short-term hype cycles. The head of the central bank also compared Bitcoin to a commodity, concluding that BTC “it is not a financial asset“as defined by the country’s National Securities Commission.

Pesce expressed his intention to “regulate the intersection of Bitcoin with the payment system and the exchange market“, warning that cryptocurrency”it could be very harmful“for national financial stability.

In regulating the sector, the central bank wishes to give priority to “prevent careless investors“to delve into cryptocurrencies. President Pesce concluded:

“We are concerned that (cryptocurrencies) are being used to generate undue profits on unsuspecting people.”

Pesce also rejected the intention that Argentina would explore a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Related: Despite Bitcoin’s contraction, mining in Argentina is thriving

In May, reports indicated that retail cryptocurrency mining was flourishing in Argentina as citizens sought to leverage cheap electricity and rising cryptocurrency prices. In the same month, the central bank reiterated warnings to Argentines about the risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

The previous month, Canadian mining company Bitfarms advanced its roadmap for Argentine expansion, estimating that its next plant in the South American country will cut its production costs by 45%.