The president is open to Bitcoin and CBDC, but the central bank is opposed to CoinTelegraph



Argentina: The president is open to Bitcoin and CBDC, but the central bank is against it



Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has expressed his support for digital currencies, saying there is no reason to reject the emerging asset class.

On August 12, during an interview with local media Caja Negra, Fernandez answered a question about whether to explore a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), or even recognize it as legal tender by following in the footsteps of the Salvador.

“It is not necessary to exaggerate, […] but there is no reason to say no a priori “, said Fernando, adding:” The main advantage would result in the cancellation of the inflationary effect. “

