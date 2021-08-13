News

The president is open to Bitcoin and CBDC, but the central bank is opposed to CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Argentina: The president is open to Bitcoin and CBDC, but the central bank is against it

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has expressed his support for digital currencies, saying there is no reason to reject the emerging asset class.

On August 12, during an interview with local media Caja Negra, Fernandez answered a question about whether to explore a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), or even recognize it as legal tender by following in the footsteps of the Salvador.

“It is not necessary to exaggerate, […] but there is no reason to say no a priori “, said Fernando, adding:” The main advantage would result in the cancellation of the inflationary effect. “

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

510
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
504
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
466
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
464
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
409
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
383
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
382
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
361
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
360
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
354
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top