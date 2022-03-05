The president of 20th Century Studios confirmed that there are more Free Guy movies on the way

The CEO of 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbell, assured that several established franchises within the studio will have a sequel in the coming years. One of them is Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, which was released last year to great commercial success, grossing $331.5 million.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell confirmed that there will be more installments starring everyone’s favorite NPC, as well as other Avatar sequel movies. “We have this explosive new streaming mandate to follow, but we also have titles that we can do (for the cinema). We have more Avatar movies on the way, we have more Free Guy movies on the way. We’ll be pretty busy.” the executive said.

While it’s unclear at this time how many Free Guy movies could be made, Asbell said the studio is ready for a sequel. “waiting for a script that is days away. it’s a fantastic story”.

On the other hand, the executive also confirmed that they are still planning to release Avatar 2 in December this year even though they have not revealed many details as a preview. It is known that James Cameron will return to the director’s seat and will have Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana again in their respective roles.