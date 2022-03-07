the president of 20th Century Studios confirms it

Related news

The wait is over. Ten years after the first part was released, the long-awaited science fiction sequel Avatar 2directed by James Cameron already has a confirmed release date: December 16. This has been confirmed by the president of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell, who has committed himself to the audience, anticipating that “it will surprise people” and that “we are not prepared for what Jim (James Cameron) is doing”.

Since the first part of this epic story was released in 2009, the sequel was scheduled to hit theaters in 2021, but as has happened with so many other productions, the pandemic delayed its release. In fact, its postponement has affected its other three already confirmed sequels, which will be released successively, Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Steve Asbell spoke of reviving interest in the franchise directed by James Cameron and anticipated that “There is no better marketing apparatus in this industry than the one owned by Disney”. The director of the major added that “they will do an amazing job rekindling that passion for the original film” and that “this is not just a sequel, but it’s a saga, a family saga”. For him “it will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to go back to those characters and see how they have evolved.” He also commented that “it is not that Avatar be a great movie, but how it became a really important cultural moment for the public”, ensuring that “It won’t be hard to convince people to come back to theaters.”

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but it is known that the long-awaited sequel will bring Zoe Saldana back to the world of Pandora, who will play the Na’vi princess Neytiri, and Sam Worthington, who will play Jake again. Sully, the human turned Na’vi. In addition, producer Jon Landau announced that the protagonists will have to move to a safe place to escape from RDA Mining. Landau explained that “the protagonists are no longer in an environment that they know as the rain forest. They will become fish that are out of water, both culturally and environmentally.”

It’s been a few years since Avatar saw the light and the world has changed a lot since then. However, James Cameron’s track record may prove that the sequel will be up to the task and that it will be, at the very least, visually impressive.

