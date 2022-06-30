The president of a technology company fired hundreds of workers during a Zoom communication

Enjoy CEO Ron Johnson sacked hundreds of UK and Canadian workers in a Zoom meeting

Ron Johnson, CEO of tech support and delivery company Enjoy and former Apple retail store pioneer, fired hundreds of Enjoy workers in a Zoom meeting, according to a video of the meeting obtained by Motherboard, from Vice News.

Johnson is seen in the video explaining to UK and Canadian employees that they are all laid off.

The grim image was an unceremonious end to a week of uncertainty at the company, and it comes after Motherboard reported that the company had told its employees that it was “hopeful” of being able to pay them the money they were owed.

Some of them told the outlet that they got paid in the end but that the startup Enjoy is in its last moments.

According to Bloomberg Law, Thursday morning Enjoy has filed for bankruptcy and is exploring a sale.

In the video, Johnson says that after a consultation process “It has resulted in redundancy (redundancies) for all UK employees. I am sadly informing you that the Enjoy board is handing all UK employees a redundancy notice today.”

Enjoy is an e-commerce platform.

“I understand that this is not the result that any of us wanted. For the last four years we have worked together to build a profitable business in the UK. But it has been a challenge, as we all know, to get the economic unit right.”he added.

He then went on to refer to his operations in Canada where, according to Johnson, “hard work” had been done but “medium-term profitability” was not in sight.

“Unfortunately we will also be closing our operations in Canada from today. Like you, the Canadian teams have worked hard to build a successful business but we don’t see a profitable path in the medium term in Canada either.”said the CEO of Enjoy.

Regarding its operations in the United States, Johnson acknowledged that they were in conversation with the Asurion company to reach a financial agreement that “provides capital to continue operating while we restructure our business.”

Enjoy is a half delivery, half technical support company. Johnson’s vision was to bring the retail store into consumers’ homes, where they could try different products and an expert could help them decide what to buy.

Enjoy focused on telecommunications and electronics, partnering with telephone companies, but also had the ambition to venture into other sectors such as fashion.

