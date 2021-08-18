the president of Argentina accepts the crypto as official currency

El Salvador, and in particular Nayib Bukele, has left a trail of fans who are trying in every way to emulate his decision to bring the country into the world of crypto. In fact, it is recent news that the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, confirmed to accept Bitcoin how official digital currency. However, the Argentine central bank disagrees. Let’s find out together what is happening in the country and what the future will be for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin: a solution to inflation in Argentina

Fernandez, the president of Argentina, defined himself during an interview in a local newspaper favorable to the introduction of Bitcoin how official digital currency for the country. A sort of revelation that brings him very close to the president of El Salvador, Bukele, who persuasively pushed parliament to approve it as a crypto.

According to Fernandez this is the future and we cannot oppose it because we are worried about a lack of regulation. Bitcoin, according to his statements, it could be introduced together with a Central Bank Digital Currency issued by the central bank.

However, the Argentine central bank disagrees

Immediately after this news there was no shortage of positive opinions, but also the criticisms and, above all, the voice of those who do not absolutely agree with the scenario hypothesized by Fernandez on Bitcoin. The most authoritative is that of Miguel Pesce, head of the central bank of Argentina.

As indicated the Cryptonomist, according to Pesce, Bitcoin cannot be recognized as financial asset “because it is not supported by any assets e cannot guarantee a stable return“. Furthermore, another fundamental aspect, “there could be a very unfair effect if this money comes from cryptocurrencies mixed with the traditional market of you change“.

Finally, Pesce revealed he was concerned that Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies can be used in Argentina “to generate undue profits on unsuspecting people“. A danger more real than one can currently imagine.

We will see what will happen, but above all how the opening of the president at crypto. Meanwhile, it seems that, by the end of the year, in a famous chain of cinema we can to pay in bitcoin.