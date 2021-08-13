The president of Argentina opens to Bitcoin

The president of Argentina Alberto Fernandez recently hinted that the country is open to the idea of ​​adopting the largest cryptocurrency in the world, the Bitcoin, and to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency issued by the central bank.

Fascinated by initiatives in favor of the crypto world, such as the recognition of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador or the issuance of the country’s first batch of CBDC by the Bank of Jamaica, President Fernandez supports modern digital assets by trying to bring innovation in Argentina.

During an interview with a local media outlet, he was optimistic about the use of cryptocurrencies, also adding that there is no reason to slow or reject the evolution of the emerging class of digital assets.

In addition, he also added that the inflationary effect in the South American country could be nullified thanks to the benefits derived from the cryptocurrency.

Inflation is one of the most sensitive issues in Argentine politics. Fernandez inherited the second most economy “miserable” of the world, according to Bloomberg’s World Misery Index, by former president and businessman Mauricio Macri.

According to the country’s official inflation statistics, Mex $ 100 at the start of Macri’s tenure would equate to Mex $ 661 today.

Not only that, the data suggests that prices in general increased by 25.3% in the first half of 2021 alone.

Bitcoin and a CBDC for Argentina

Despite Argentina’s tight currency controls, the current president has a broader, more modern and digital vision. In fact he noticed the growing perception of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation in the broader global economy.

However, highlighting concerns about Bitcoin’s price volatility, he stated that cryptocurrencies are a social-economic issue that needs to be approached with a good deal of caution.

Although there is an openness from the president to the exploration of digital assets, the head of the Argentine central bank, Miguel Pesce, seems to threaten a crackdown on the sector.

On August 10, during the Digital Finance Forum organized by the Argentine Institute of Finance Executives (IAEF)Pesce hinted at some sort of upcoming regulation for bitcoin transactions and also pointed out that the central bank was working to find effective ways to warn novice investors of the dangers behind cryptocurrencies.

For Pesce, Bitcoin is not a financial asset because it is not backed by any assets and cannot guarantee a stable return, further believing that there could be a very unfair effect if this money from cryptocurrencies were to mix with the traditional foreign exchange market.

Pesce also rejected President Fernandez’s suggestion to adopt a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The aim of the central bank is to prevent poorly prepared or ill-informed investors from committing cryptocurrencies, through precise regulation.

The president of the Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA) precisely with regard to this type of danger stated:

“We are concerned that (cryptocurrencies) are being used to generate undue profits on unsuspecting people.”

Interest in cryptocurrencies has increased significantly in Argentina in recent years, mainly because it can be used as an indirect exposure to the US dollar, which protects investors in the country from devaluing the local currency, the Argentine peso.

In addition to simple Bitcoin, the stablecoin how COME ON they are popular among Argentine traders.