The president of FC Barcelona speaks about the rupture between Pique and Shakira
This announcement made the headlines of the people press, the separation between Pique and Shakira. The sports extra affects the sportsman and Joan Laporta knows it. The president of FC Barcelona wanted to support Gérard Piqué.
There are speeches that would have gone well. Barcelona President Joan Laporta spoke about the Pique case, who recently experienced an extra-sporting problem (his breakup with Shakira). While FC Barcelona is experiencing financial difficulties, its president must speak about the private life of one of its players during the general meeting of the club.
Laporta particularly insisted on the human side of the player: “Don’t pay attention to the information that tries to portray him as a frivolous man, without feelings. I’m lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who suffers. And we have to help him. I will be the first to give him the love he deserves.”
If Laporta supported Gerard Pique, internally, the situation is a little more complex. Xavi, would have lost confidence in his player. Nevertheless, the Barcelona coach would still count on his defender if he retains unfailing motivation.
On paper, these beautiful words seem to close the Piqué file but when we know his involvement in his company Kosmos Holding which manages the Davis Cup in particular, we can wonder if the Spanish international still has his head in football.