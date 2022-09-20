The president of Mexico confirms the death of a person after the 7.4 earthquake that has shaken the country

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has confirmed the death of a person after 7.4 earthquake on the Richter scale that took place this Monday with an epicenter 64 kilometers south of Coalcoman, Michoacán.

The person would have lost his life after a wall fell on him in the surroundings of a shopping center in the town of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, according to the Mexican president in a statement.

“Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, informed me that a person died from the fall of a wall in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima,” López Obrador detailed on Twitter.

East earthquake has shaken Mexico the day on which the double anniversaries of the earthquakes that hit the country on September 19, 1985 and 2017 are celebrated.

The 8.1 magnitude earthquake killed at least 6,000 people in Mexico City, while the magnitude 7.1 earthquake 32 years later it claimed the lives of 369 people in the capital and in other parts of the south and center of the country.

The 2017 earthquake, which had its epicenter 120 kilometers south of Mexico City, took place just two hours after an evacuation drill marking the anniversary of the 1985 earthquake. Nearly 40 buildings collapsed and more than 5,000 buildings suffered. damage in the capital.