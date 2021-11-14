the president of NOE talks about the Joy-Con drift – Nerd4.life

The president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, commented in a recent interview with The Verge on the work that Nintendo is doing to solve, or at least mitigate, the problem of drift of the Joy-Con. According to him, the company is making continuous improvements to the controllers of the hybrid console, based on the consumption of the units that have been shipped for service.

Bowser was also keen to reiterate that Joy-Con versions of the OLED model, the last to have arrived on the market, are now the same as all the other models, just to make it clear that Nintendo has not rested on its laurels regarding this problem.

In short, the battle against Joy-Con drift has been going on since the console was launched and Nintendo certainly doesn’t want to stop.

For years, Mario’s house had avoided commenting on Joy-Con’s drift, despite the fact that they were even the subject of a class action. Only recently, with the launch of the OLED model, has it opened up more and has begun to communicate with players to reassure them and explain what it is actually doing to solve.

Nintendo Switch remains a console of immense success, which is happily heading towards one hundred million units sold.