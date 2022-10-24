The President of Paraguay announces the death of guerrilla leader Osvaldo Villalba and another member of the Paraguayan People’s Army

Drafting

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, reported this Sunday that the armed forces killed Osvaldo Villalba, leader of the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) guerrilla group, another member of the organization and an alleged member.

“After a year and more of intelligence work, (…) this morning three members of the terrorist group called Paraguayan People’s Army“said the president at a press conference.

“The first is one of the heads of this terrorist group. We already have the identity of the leader confirmed. Osvaldo Villalba. The second is Luciano Arguello, also with confirmed identity, and the third party we also believe to be a member of the EPP. The identity is yet to be confirmed,” added Abdo Benítez.

The so-called “Operation Zeus” was developed by the Joint Task Forcea military and police group created in 2013 to combat the EPP, in the Guazú hill area, Amambay department, in the east of the country (about 300 kilometers northeast of Asunción).

Two indigenous people who were in the area also died in the operation and a third was wounded, the president reported.

“For us It is the most important operation carried out to date against a terrorist structure in our country,” said the head of the Paraguayan Police Anti-Kidnapping Department, Nimio Cardozo.

Abdo Benítez asked the remaining members of the EPP to lay down their arms and submit to justice, for which, he assured, they will have the guarantees of due process.

“This is not the way to fight for what one thinks, for the ideals one defends. We once again call for peace in Paraguay, so that we do not have these acts of violence between Paraguayans,” he said.

A 21st century guerrilla

There have not been many, but they have been resounding, the actions that were awarded to the EPP.

In addition to a failed bomb attack and the assault and burning of a military detachment and a police station, the EPP made kidnappings its main modus operandi.

It is a group made up of about twenty people who define themselves as leftist guerrillas.

It emerged as a breakaway from the Free Homeland Party (PPL), a small political force that was dissolved after being accused of the kidnapping and death of Cecilia Cubas in 2004.

Cubas, daughter of former Paraguayan President Raúl Cubas (1998-1999), was 31 years old when she was kidnapped on September 21, 2004, and her body was found five months later buried in a house on the outskirts of Asunción.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The death of Osvaldo Villaba was announced by the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez.

In 2008, shortly after it was formed, the EPP committed its first kidnapping under that new name: it held rancher Luis Lindstron, who was released two months later after a ransom was paid.

The following year he attacked again, kidnapping another landowner from Concepción, Fidel Zavala, who was held for 94 days until his family complied with the group’s demands.

The cases of Lindstron and Zavala led then President Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) to decree a “state of exception” for 30 days, in April 2010, in five departments in the north of the country.

In the various operations carried out at that time, the authorities arrested several members of the group, but the EPP resurfaced in April 2014, when they kidnapped Arlan Fick, the son of a wealthy Brazilian rancher. He was released in December of that year.

Since 2014, the EPP has held policeman Edelio Morínigo in captivity and since September 2020, former Paraguayan Vice President Óscar Denis (2012-2013).

According to Paraguayan authorities eight years ago, the group received training from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and its danger exceeded its size.

Caption, Osvaldo Villalba was the top leader of the Paraguayan People’s Army guerrilla group.

Oscar Villalba, 39, also known as Commander Alexander or Javier, was recruited by his sister Carmen in September 2000, when he was 17 years old.

Until then he worked in his older brother’s carpentry, but Carmen Villalba convinced him and another sister, Liliana Elizabeth, to leave their parents’ house. and join the armed struggle.

From that moment on, he participated in the kidnapping of Cecilia Cubas and “practically 100% of the terrorist acts and kidnappings that this criminal organization has,” Cardozo said.

“He is the one who led the entire operational direction based on everything that this terrorist group had planned,” he added.

Carmen Villalba was captured in 2003, although she escaped months later and was recaptured in 2004. Since then he has been in prison, he has been in prison.

Cardozo indicated that Argüello, 31, was part of the Armed Peasant Group Army of the People (ACA-EP), a split from the EPP guerrilla, and that he joined the latter organization after the first group disappeared after being killed. their leaders.

The third presumed guerrilla killed was identified as alias “Simón.”