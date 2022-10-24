News

The President of Paraguay announces the death of guerrilla leader Osvaldo Villalba and another member of the Paraguayan People’s Army

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, reported this Sunday that the armed forces killed Osvaldo Villalba, leader of the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) guerrilla group, another member of the organization and an alleged member.

“After a year and more of intelligence work, (…) this morning three members of the terrorist group called Paraguayan People’s Army“said the president at a press conference.

“The first is one of the heads of this terrorist group. We already have the identity of the leader confirmed. Osvaldo Villalba. The second is Luciano Arguello, also with confirmed identity, and the third party we also believe to be a member of the EPP. The identity is yet to be confirmed,” added Abdo Benítez.

The so-called “Operation Zeus” was developed by the Joint Task Forcea military and police group created in 2013 to combat the EPP, in the Guazú hill area, Amambay department, in the east of the country (about 300 kilometers northeast of Asunción).

