The president of South Korea wants at all costs to make peace with the North

On Monday Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, said that “in principle” there would be an agreement to end the Korean War, which was fought between 1950 and 1953 and ended in the split. North Korea and South Korea. This does not mean that there is an agreement: on the contrary, it is still a long way off. But South Korean diplomacy has long been trying to find a way to resume dialogue with the North Koreans, and according to various newspapers and analysts, it is trying to persuade Joe Biden’s American administration to unilaterally declare the end of the Korean War.

Although the fighting in the Korean War effectively ended in July 1953, the war is officially still ongoing. An armistice was reached between North and South Korea, supported respectively by China and the United States, which decreed an end to the fighting, but a peace treaty was never signed.

The reconciliation between the two Koreas – or at least the beginning of new negotiations – has for years been one of the objectives of South Korean President Moon, who recently multiplied his efforts to obtain some concrete results in time for the end of his mandate, which it will be in March. Moon also dedicated his speech to the UN General Assembly in September to the pacification of Korea, and recently focused his efforts on trying to persuade the United States to jointly issue a declaration declaring an end to the war.

This declaration would not be a formal treaty, which needs a counterpart, but a gesture of goodwill that could lead to new negotiations. However, the news of a possible unilateral peace declaration has worried many American commentators, who fear that opening up diplomatically and politically to the North Korean dictatorship of Kim Jong-un without obtaining a counterpart could be a dangerous move.

On Sunday, when Moon talked about the possibility of a peace agreement “in principle,” he was attending a press conference in Australia, and didn’t give much detail on how things could go. He limited himself to saying that all the parties to the ancient conflict (the two Koreas, plus China and the United States) are in agreement, but that formal negotiations have not yet begun because North Korea is imposing an end to the “American hostility as a precondition. “. The North Korean government would like the United States, which maintains 28,500 troops in South Korea, to be the first to make a gesture of relaxation.

In general, many analysts are skeptical that Moon could be successful. For example, already in 2018 there was talk of the possibility that the two Koreas would sign a peace treaty, but in the end nothing was done.

Things are moving however. According to various newspapers, the joint declaration of peace by the United States and South Korea could be made public as early as the next few weeks.

What happened in the Korean War, quickly

After the Second World War, in 1945 Korea, which had been occupied by Japan, was divided into two zones of influence along the 38th parallel, more or less where the so-called “demilitarized zone” (DMZ) that divides the two countries: the north remained under Soviet influence, the south under the American one. The division was supposed to be temporary, but it soon consolidated. In North Korea, Kim Il-sung took power, the grandfather of the current dictator Kim Jong-un, who in 1950, with the support of the Soviet Union and China, invaded South Korea.

North Korean troops arrived to conquer the South Korean capital Seoul and a large part of the peninsula. At that point, the United Nations created an international contingent to defend the South Korean government. The contingent, made up of 18 countries, was actually led by the United States, which made up most of its forces.

After a few months of stalemate, the American-led forces managed to repel the North Koreans and continued their advance beyond the 38th parallel, until they conquered the North Korean capital Pyongyang and pushed the North Korean forces to the far northern border, near Chinese territory. . At that point the Chinese army directly intervened in the war, with the help of the Soviet air force, and it was the American-led forces that were driven back once again south of the 38th parallel.

A long period of stalemate and inconclusive clashes followed, which weakened both sides. Negotiations for an armistice began as early as 1951, but the signature came only in July 1953: North Korea, China and the United States participated. The agreement provided for the creation of a demilitarized zone along the border and the division of the Korean peninsula into two countries: the North under the Kim dynasty and the South under American protection. It is estimated that in the course of the war between the South Korean and UN forces, about 150,000 soldiers died, while between the North Korean and Chinese forces more than 500,000. More than two million Korean civilians also died.

A peace treaty?

Signing a peace treaty for a war that ended nearly seventy years ago would obviously be a symbolic gesture. The situation on the Korean peninsula has remained unchanged for decades, and it is unlikely that a new agreement could significantly change the situation. At the same time, it could still have an important weight in relations between the two Koreas, which in recent years have deteriorated further, also due to the dubious policy of the former US administration of Donald Trump.

The main obstacles to formal reconciliation mainly concern hostile relations between North Korea and the United States. The first requires the elimination of American sanctions against its economy and sees the presence of tens of thousands of American soldiers in South Korea as a threat. The United States, on the other hand, aims at the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, that is the renunciation part of North Korea to its nuclear program.

Of the four parties to the conflict, China is rather in favor of signing a treaty. Last week Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member who deals with foreign policy and relations with North Korea, said his country could support new negotiations.