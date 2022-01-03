The president of the doctors against his no-vax colleagues: “Effective vaccines, they should study”

MASS. All equal in front of the right to health and the possibilities of treatment. Today, it seems to be taken for granted, but up to 43 this was not quite the case. It was Parliament that changed the laws and, with 833/78, this milestone was reached with the establishment of the national health service and the cancellation of the mutual aid regime. At that time we began to breathe an air of scientific progress and the concrete hope of being able to reach levels of diagnosis and treatment, unthinkable in the recent past.

Carlo Manfredi, provincial president of the order of doctors, surgeons and dentists of Massa Carrara, thus, as a young graduate, lived a period of great hopes. And, thereafter, it went ahead with major investments in innovative hospitals, technological facilities and personnel. Then, the system began to wear out, thanks to a complex bureaucracy that has lost sight of the overall aims, creating different regional realities, for example, forcing many citizens to have their needs met, to emigrate to enjoy services denied to them by the Region in which they reside.

As a young doctor, what hopes did you have that day (December 23, 1978), when parliament passed the 833 or health reform law, creating the innovative national health service?

«The reform law was founded on the right to health of the individual and on the interest of the community. According to the World Health Organization, health was not only the absence of disease or disability, but also a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. At that historical stage, there was an unshakable faith in the advancement of science and its practical applications. Large investments were made in hospitals, personnel, diagnostic tools. Each novelty added new concrete solutions and created anticipation for the next step forward. The belief was that a widespread and growing state of health would reduce the need to resort to the national health service which, for this reason, would not suffer from financial difficulties. My confidence was full and I collaborated in a critical but constructive way in its realization ».

Was it late in deciding to cancel the mutuals? Was it impossible to continue like this?

“Giving all citizens the same opportunities, without difference, to achieve a state of full health, meant extending equal rights even to those who were excluded or had only partial access before the reform. The project required a gear change that only the new service could accomplish. At the time defined as a “revolutionary” choice, today we start to turn up our mouths and compare it to a “giant with feet of clay” ».

What are the strengths and weaknesses in your area?

“The aging of the population, the increase in chronic degenerative diseases and people affected by more than one disease at the same time have increased the burden of health care. The national health service has increased the diagnostic and therapeutic possibilities and improved the quality of assistance, but health expenditure has progressively increased until it exceeds the available funds. The rush to concede any new diagnostic technology or therapy has also increased costs, often without granting real benefits to patients. Furthermore, the phenomenon of medicalization, which tends to transform conditions that are not yet or will never become disease, has widened the audience of people to be treated by absorbing additional resources. Studies say that by increasing investment in diagnosis and treatment, the health of people and the population is improved. But that happens up to a certain point, then the spending goes up, but the results don’t go up. In recent years, the health company model, to counter the growing increase in expenditure, has been designed on the balance of economic budgets, to always settle at a lower level, rather than on the health results achieved. In fact, what is appropriate must be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. Our territory has also been negatively affected by this unfavorable situation ».

Are there really twenty “healthcare” in Italy, where each Region manages organization and budgets according to its own criteria?

«The margin of autonomy has led to the creation of the health system according to the guidelines of the respective management groups. In line with solidarity principles, Tuscany has enhanced the public system over the private one. Many other regions were inspired by us, as opposed to the liberal vision as in Lombardy where the space reserved for private individuals was far too large. The differences between regions are significant. Some citizens, in order to have their needs met, are forced to emigrate to enjoy benefits denied to them by the Region in which they reside. The right to health must be a variable independent of the economy. Health is not a commodity ».

How was the subdivision of the Usl and the hospitals in the province of Massa Carrara in 1978? And how is the current one?

«One or two local health authorities or a large area may represent the best solution depending on the historical phases. After all, it was right to start with two, but the crucial point is always the same. How to ensure the right balance between the specific needs of the territories and, in particular, of the peripheries and those of the system as a whole? We need less centralism ».

On a zero to ten rating, would you promote it today?

«Overall, yes, because those who have to fight against serious diseases find excellent assistance and access to the best possible services in our context of a vast and regional area. There are also sufferings of the system to improve. A new concept must prevail that improves professionalism and looks to the future by focusing on the territory in new ways to bring healthcare back to the center of the civil society project “.

What do you think of those Roman no vax doctors who badly interrupted a meeting of colleagues in the headquarters of the order, to express their ideas against the anti – covid vaccination?

«The doctor follows the North Star of scientific knowledge. Studies conducted with adequate methods on a sufficient number of people at risk of contracting the disease have shown the protective efficacy of vaccines against the severe and fatal form of the disease. Vaccination campaigns have confirmed efficacy and safety. Healthcare personnel are required to have full vaccination including the reinforcement dose as established by law. Whoever does not get vaccinated would be suspended and failed the medical exams, but could always make amends if he studied ».

