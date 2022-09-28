The president of the IDB is dismissed for benefiting a subordinate with whom he had a romantic relationship

Drafting

26 September 2022

Cuban-American Mauricio Claver-Carone was dismissed this Monday as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Bank’s Board of Governors so decided as a result of an investigation that revealed that Claver-Carone had an affair with a subordinatewhich benefited financially.

IDB regulations prohibit intimate relationships between senior staff and direct reports. In addition, the investigation found that Claver-Carone increased the employee’s salary on numerous occasions.

The governors of the Assembly – made up of ministers of economy, finance or directors of central banks of the 48 member countries of the IDB – voted almost unanimously in favor of the dismissal of Claver-Carone, according to news agencies.

After the dismissal, a period of 45 days is opened for the countries to present their candidacies.

It will be the executive vice president, Reina Irene Mejía Chacón, who will act as president of the bank under the direction of the Executive Board until a new president is elected.

Claver-Carone denied this Monday the accusations about that love relationship, said that there is no evidence and that he had not been informed regarding the resolution of the board of governors.

The politician added that he was denied due process when the bank received the complaints and after the findings of an independent investigation were made public.

The executive said he will take legal action against the bank for breach of contract and believes he may also file a defamation lawsuit.

Who is Mauricio Claver-Carone?

Mauricio Claver-Carone is a lawyer with Cuban roots born in Miami and raised in Madrid.

In 2020, he became the first American to head the IDB since it was founded in 1959, breaking a tradition of more than six decades.

The IDB, which is dedicated to financing large economic, social and institutional development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, had always been chaired by a Latin American.

At the time of his appointment, Claver-Carone was an adviser to former US President Donald Trump, who promoted him to occupy the chair at the IDB.

He has extensive professional experience both in government functions and in the area of ​​lobbying, from where he sought to influence the formation of public policies in international matters with an emphasis on Latin America and, especially, towards Cuba.