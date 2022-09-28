News

The president of the IDB is dismissed for benefiting a subordinate with whom he had a romantic relationship

Zach
Cuban-American Mauricio Claver-Carone was dismissed this Monday as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Bank’s Board of Governors so decided as a result of an investigation that revealed that Claver-Carone had an affair with a subordinatewhich benefited financially.

IDB regulations prohibit intimate relationships between senior staff and direct reports. In addition, the investigation found that Claver-Carone increased the employee’s salary on numerous occasions.

The governors of the Assembly – made up of ministers of economy, finance or directors of central banks of the 48 member countries of the IDB – voted almost unanimously in favor of the dismissal of Claver-Carone, according to news agencies.

