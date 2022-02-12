the President of the Republic accompanies her to school

A super hero in a suit and tie for the little one Embla Ademi an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome bullied by school mates. The president of the North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski has decided to accompany Embla to class a Gostivarin the northwest of the country, after learning that the child had been the victim of abuse and acts of bullying. A concrete gesture of solidarity that Pendarovski defined “a duty as a State and as a person, because inclusion must be a fundamental principle”, even more so among the desks and in the courtyard of a school.

The Macedonian president shared on social media “the honor of feeling Embla’s positive energy”, publishing the photos of the meeting: while he accompanies her to school holding her hand and then into the house where he talked with the parents of the child of the problems they face every day. “It is unacceptable to threaten and endanger children, especially when they are suffering from physical problems and developmental deficiencies,” Pendarovski said. In addition to enjoying the same rights as their peers – he added – children with such problems must be able to “feel the same as others everywhere, including school”.





Last updated: Saturday 12 February 2022, 7:07 pm







