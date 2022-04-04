The president of the Saica group, Ramón Alejandro, appointed Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire

The president of the Saica group, Ramón Alejandro, has been honored today with the second highest level of the Order of the British Empire: Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The recognition has been granted by the UK ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, during a medal award ceremony that took place at the Saica headquarters in Zaragoza. The distinction was awarded after a visit to the Saica paper factory in El Burgo de Ebro, which was also attended by representatives of the Department of International Trade of the United Kingdom.

During the visit, the guests were able to see the plant, including the PM10 machine, the coating machine, the energy recovery plant and the state-of-the-art automated warehouse.

The United Kingdom awards orders and medals to those who carry out outstanding work for the country or the British Society. Thus, the Hon. OBE is awarded to persons who perform a notable role at national or regional level in any field, for their achievements or services, including renowned professionals. Among the recipients of this distinction are David Beckham, JK Rowling and Keira Knightley.





Saica entered the United Kingdom in 2006 buying cardboard factories, in 2012 it opened a paper factory that is still the most modern in the country – also known as PM11 – in Partington, in the Manchester area, which was key to implanting its sustainable model of circular economy and to integrate its current business divisions Saica Pack and Saica Natur UK. In 2015, it also entered the world of flexible packaging with Saica Flex, which now operates from five locations in the country.

In 2021 Saica has inaugurated a sorting plant in Partington to clean and classify 100% of the selective collection of Greater Manchester, more than 80,000 tons of paper and cardboard per year with an investment of 9 million pounds.

In the coming months, Saica Pack will open a new factory for cardboard boxes 50 million pounds in Livingston, Scotland, another sign of its long-term commitment to the UK market.

In his acceptance speech, the president of the company highlighted the strength of the ties between the two countries, and how Saica works with creativity and commitment every day to overcome common challenges, from those posed by the covid pandemic to the fight against climate change.

2,000 positions in ten years

Ramón Alejandro, president of the Saica group, has expressed that “it is a true privilege to receive this tribute: we have had a very special relationship with the United Kingdom since we entered the UK market in 2006and today we can proudly say that we operate from 23 centers in the UK that they are more than any other country outside of Spain, and that we employ 2,305 people in the country. Since our entry, we have invested over 700 million pounds in the British market and we will continue to invest for the long term,” he stresses.

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott said: “It is an honor to present the distinction of Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) to Ramón Alejandro, for his services to the environment sector in the United Kingdom. It’s been a few 16 years since Saica entered the UK market and since then its business has expanded in an extraordinary way: today it is one of the largest Spanish investors in the United Kingdom creating sustainable packaging solutions in its 23 plants in the country, which have created more than 2,000 jobs in the last 10 years. But Saica’s contribution to the UK goes beyond jobs and economic growth. He also plays a key role in the environment and in the fight against climate change, turning the circular economy and “zero waste” into its raison d’être”.