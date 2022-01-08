The president of Venezia: ‘Risks and high costs to get to Salerno. We ask for validation of the 3-0 at the table ‘| A league

Following the non-dispute of the match against Salernitana, blocked by the Salerno ASL due to the high number of infected with Covid-19, the president of Venezia Duncan Niederauer released some statements: “Yesterday our team was in Salerno in total alignment with the directives of the Serie A League and the federal regulations that require all teams in the absence of a precise postponement notification to appear on the pitch and in front of the Referee, who is the only one able to postpone or sanction the end of a match We were instructed to go to Salerno by the Lega, and we did so, at our expense.

Ours was a real journey, with all our best staff available and with the utmost respect for the covid protocols that have imposed a very high cost on us. To create a bubble around our team, we traveled on a charter flight and stay in a hotel with great attention to Covid safety.

Nonetheless, Venezia FC subjected the entire squad and the coaching staff to a high risk of contagion that we could have avoided by postponing the match.

The game, even if it could have been postponed, was confirmed and by virtue of this confirmation we then went to Salerno. For this reason the match should have been played or it must be sanctioned as a result of 3 to 0 in a manner consistent with the rules.

We also ask that the result be validated as per regulation before the next home match against Milan. We left two disqualifieds at home so that they could serve their one match penalty and we would not want them to serve a major disqualification due to this situation. If they are further penalized, this increases the already unfair burden that has been placed on Venezia FC. “