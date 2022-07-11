The president on the run and the protesters in his swimming pool: the crisis in Sri Lanka | Today news

After storming Sri Lanka’s colonial-era presidential palace, the crowd swept through the ostentatious rooms, with some jumping into the pool and others going through Rajapaksa’s wardrobe and belongings. Photo: CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters demanding the resignation of the president of Sri Lanka They refuse to leave the presidential palace, after breaking into the residence the day before, forcing the president to flee and announce his resignation this week.

Saturday’s dramatic events were the culmination of a wave of protests on this island, located off the southern coast of India and plunged into an unprecedented economic and political crisis, which the protesters attribute to the management of the president. Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in the capital, Colombo, to demand that Rajapaksa take responsibility for shortages of medicine, food and fuel, which have thrown a relatively prosperous country into chaos.

After storming Sri Lanka’s colonial-era presidential palace, the crowd swept through the ostentatious rooms, with some jumping into the pool and others going through Rajapaksa’s wardrobe and belongings. Troops fired into the air to allow the president to escape, and then Rajapaksa boarded a navy ship that took him off the island.

From there, the 73-year-old president has clung to power, despite the wave of violence that left several dead in May and forced his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served as prime minister, to resign. But eventually Gotabaya Rajapaksa threw in the towel. In the evening, the Speaker of Parliament announced on television that “to ensure a peaceful transition, the President said that he would submit his resignation on July 13.”

Rajapaksa’s office, located on the waterfront, was also seized by protesters and another group set fire to the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, despite the fact that he also announced his resignation. Images posted on social media show a mob applauding the fire, which broke out shortly after security forces attacked several journalists. Earlier, the authorities tried to disperse the huge crowds gathered in the administrative district, leading to unrest.

Colombo’s main hospital said it received 105 wounded on Saturday and 55 were still admitted as of Sunday. Among the hospitalized patients are seven wounded journalists. “There is one person who is still in very serious condition after being hit by a bullet,” spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said.

Shortly after midnight, General Shavendra Silva called for calm. “There is an opportunity to resolve the crisis situation peacefully and in a constitutional way,” he said in a brief speech on television. In addition, a defense source reported that Rajapaksa will arrive at the Trincomalee naval base, in the northeast of the island, during the day on Sunday.

The United States urged Sri Lankan leaders to act “quickly” to seek long-term solutions. The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, said on Sunday that Russia’s blockade of grains produced in Ukraine, due to the war, “may have contributed” to the crisis.

It remains uncertain whether there is any figure in the legislature who can garner enough support to succeed Rajapaksa. “We are approaching an uncertainty that is dangerous,” said lawmaker Dharmalingam Sithadthan, a member of the Tamil minority. The politician said that “Gota”, referring to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, “should have resigned immediately without leaving a power vacuum”.

A country in default and a desperate population

The protesters still occupying the presidential palace said they will not leave until Rajapaksa is effectively removed from power. “Our fight is not over,” student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters. The activist said that when they crossed the last barrier they knew that the soldiers were going to shoot. “We risk our lives,” he stated. “We are not going to give up our fight until he is truly gone.”

Sri Lanka has been enduring shortages of basic foodstuffs, power outages and rampant inflation for months after the country depleted its foreign exchange reserves, which are needed for imports. The government declared a US$51 billion debt moratorium and is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

