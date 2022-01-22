the press conference of Italiano

Fiorentina: the Italian conference

“Cagliari are in great growth and their latest performances have shown it, they have done well in the last two defeats as well. We are facing a team that has to get out of the fight for salvation, these are games that I always fear. We will need the utmost attention. It will not be like the team. match against Torino, against the grenades we had the lead in Napoli then we were forced to start at the last minute. We prepared well and we will try to play a great match “.

On the goalkeeper

“There is nothing different between those in goal and a player on the move. Those who are well play, those who are not well stay out. For me, management is the same for everyone, I have always thought in this way. We have reliable goalkeepers and they proved it, we will go on like this until the end. Who deserves to play “.

About Vlahovic

“It comes from a wrong penalty remedied immediately. The performance was good, excluding the penalty. The usual Vlahovic, the usual week, the usual speeches that have been with us for a long time. Nothing changes for us. I can’t wait for this trading session to be closed, it’s complicated for us to play during the transfer market. “+

About Maleh

“It’s a huge growth, especially mental. This is also shown by how he took over from Naples. The boy is very mature, he has grown from all points of view. He must not lower his guard, he must remain humble: at these levels one must never lose the right path, the one that led him to Fiorentina. It applies to him, it applies to everyone. We are talking about a quality boy, we are happy with his growth “.

On the market

“We immediately did what was needed with the arrival of Ikoné and Piatek. We added a lot. The market is open, the will is to listen to those who have less time, this is the line. At the end of the transfer market there must be a convinced Fiorentina. to be able to do well and repeat, and improve, the first round. We’ll see who will be there to face these matches, we just want to prove our worth. “

On Piatek and Ikoné

“They are very well from a physical point of view, they are two serious professionals. Obviously not only on par with their teammates in terms of automatisms and understanding. We are happy to have them available. They are two serious players who push hard in training, they are two arrows that we have at our disposal of enormous quality. On the pitch they move like expert players. We needed them, now let’s see if from the start or from the current match.