The press conference with Steven Spielberg

West Side Story from Steven Spielberg will remain in the annals as one of the best films of 2021, and it’s not hard to predict a shower of nominations for the next Oscar night. After telling you about ours virtual meeting with the protagonists ( here our article ) let’s now move on to the international press conference of the authors.

Present via Zoom for journalists from all over the world Steven Spielberg , but also the screenwriter Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize Winner for Angels in America, And Rita Moreno, unforgettable Anita in West Side Story of the 1961, which will make her the first Puerto Rican actress ever to be awarded an Oscar.

His incomparable career was just beginning. Rita Moreno will in fact be the first actress of Latin American origins to achieve the title of EGOT, reserved for only sixteen winning artists of all major awards in the history of American entertainment: Emmy (television), Grammy (music), Oscar (cinema) e Tony Award (theater).

For the remake of West Side Story signed Spielberg, Rita Moreno today becomes Valentina, a new character created by Tony Kushner. But let’s find out how the authors themselves tell us this story (and an incredible series of anecdotes about the pre-production of the film).

Steven Spielberg: “I haven’t had so much fun directing a movie since ET”

Steven Spielberg: “As a kid, I knew all the West Side Story song lyrics by heart. I’m out of tune and dance like I have three left feet. But during the months of rehearsals with the cast, al Lincoln Center and to the study Dumbo from Brooklyn, I sang and danced with them. “

“Rita was also there to dance with the cast. There was so much life in the air that we could not help but jump from the chair and follow the dances of Justin Peck, a brilliant choreographer. “

“This was during rehearsals. During the shoot no, I was totally focused on the monitor, on what we were capturing through the images. “

“I have already said and I confirm that I have not had so much fun directing a film since the days of ET the extra-terrestrial. It was a delightful family business. “

“When I was shooting ET I felt like a dad to all those kids. I wasn’t a father in real life yet, I didn’t know what that meant, ET made me want to be one and so three years later my first child was born. “

“This time I felt part of a big, different extended family. I wasn’t the center of this family, I was just a part of it like everyone else. “

West Side Story: Stephen Sondheim’s Fundamental Contribution

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story arrives in Italian cinemas this December 23 (Ph: © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.)

Stephen Sondheim, author of the lyrics of the musical West Side Story In the 1957, was crucial for Spielberg’s dream to come true. The playwright passed away at the age of 89 on November 26, 2021, just two weeks before the American premiere of the film.

Steven Spielberg: “Steve was the first person I met when I decided to try and buy the rights to West Side Story. We met in person in his New York home, us and his dogs. “

“We had met before when my company produced Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp, at the premiere of the film. Then we found ourselves together with the White House, when we received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was me, Steve and Barbra Streisand.“

“Whenever I met him I would have wanted to tell him: I have a desperate desire to do my own version of West Side Story. But I couldn’t, the words didn’t come out of my mouth. “

“I was talking about everything but that. And then I finally found the courage. Steve has been intensely involved from the early stages, particularly with regards to script commentary. “

“There was always an open dialogue between Steve, Tony Kushner and me as the script took shape one draft after another. But the moment in which he was most directly involved was that of the pre-recordings with the artists. “

“Steve was there for three weeks, five days a week, sitting next to me in the recording studio every day.“

Rita Moreno: “This is where I first met him. Legend has it that we met in 1969 at the West Side Story premiere and that I stepped on his foot with a lot of high heels. But I think it got confused with Chita Rivera, I was not there that evening. “

Tony Kushner: “When Steven asked me I went home to my husband and said ‘Spielberg just asked me something. totally insane‘. I thought: ‘This thing is impossible, it cannot be done’. “

“I love West Side Story and the 1961 film version enormously. I thought that even if we did a great job we would still be left in the shadow of what is arguably, rightfully the most loved musical ever.”

“But the first response from Mark, my husband, was that I had to do it. And then he suggested that I get rid of the character of Doc. It was his idea to turn him into Valentina, his Puerto Rican widow, and ask Rita Moreno to play her. “

Rita Moreno: “All Mark’s fault!”

Tony: “So I immediately called Steven on the phone and he said it was a great idea. It wasn’t until the script was finished that we contacted Rita and assured her that it wasn’t just a cameo, and that those horrible Spanish parts were just a draft that she would improve on. “

West Side Story: The choice not to subtitle the parts in Spanish

Tony Kushner: “The choice not to translate all the lines into Spanish in the subtitles was our deliberate choice. For us it is a form of respect not to subtitle the parts in Spanish. It is no coincidence that the story begins with Lieutenant Schrank, clearly a racist, who repeats: ‘Speak in English!’ “

Rita Moreno: “I think this leads viewers to be more attentive, they have to try to understand, and basically it’s not hard to understand why the joke always starts in English.”

Steven Spielberg: “I imagined the spectators at the cinema equally divided between Spanish and English speakers, and the laughter comes from different parts of the room depending on the line.”

Tony: “We are one bilingual nation and this seems to us the perfect film to reaffirm this concept. To reassure the spectators, however, I think we understand everything, no one will be left behind. “

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s remake locations

Tony Kushner: “One of my favorite moments is in the initial rehearsal phase. Steven and I just had to sit and watch as the cast rehearsed parts of America. “

“Steven was so excited he took his Iphone, he was sitting in one of those wheelchairs. At that point one of Dolly’s assistants, Craig, took him to the center of the scene, moved him here and there while he tried different angles for the shot. “

“That’s when I thought: Ok, this thing is going to work.”

Steven Spielberg: “You can still find 1950s New York, alive and vital, in some neighborhoods of the city. In Brooklyn, in the Bronx and in Queens, in Harlem. We only shot where the buildings remained absolutely identical. “

“So we came to Paterson, New Jersey. it has become our ghetto, ours San Juan Hill. In architectural terms it is exactly how San Juan Hill appeared between the 59th and the 72nd Street, between Columbus and the river Hudson. “

“Adam Stockhausen, we had already worked together for Lincoln And Ready Player One, is an incredible set designer and art director. He literally rebuilt five blocks of rubble to reproduce the ruins of the West Side in the 1950s. “

“Then we added the Hudson River in the background. The only digital interventions we carried out on the buildings in the film were to remove the external units of the air conditioners, the satellite antennas and the security bars that are placed on the windows today. Just this.”

West Side Story: the great themes of the film according to Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tony Kushner: “Bringing the action back to the present day has never been in question, for two fundamental reasons. The first is that that music, those lyrics are timeless, immortal, no one is outdated by now. “

“The second is that Steve’s lyrics reflect the language, the slang of street children in the late 1950s. One of the first things Steven told me about the gang boys was that he wanted to see them dirty, pale, dressed in rags as they really were. “

Steven Spielberg: “I didn’t even want 38- or 39-year-old actors playing kids, which is often the case. Among the interpreters of the Jets and of Sharks no one is over 23 years old. “

Tony Kushner: “Those conditions of urban poverty still exist today, unfortunately. Steven and I both agreed that a core theme of West Side Story is the suburban redevelopment project put in place by Robert Moses. “

“Between 60th and 72nd streets, from Broadway to Hudson all the buildings were blown away, people, even Puerto Rican immigrants trying to build a life in New York, were thrown out of their homes, without any real help. to find new homes. “

Steven Spielberg: “The Sharks and the Jets fight for the territory, but the bulldozers loom over that territory, the shadow of the wrecking ball. The battle for the territory it actually hides one clash of races. “

Tony Kushner: “The tragedy is thus staged in a scenario where people, while they are fighting each other, literally feel the earth crumbling under their feet.”

Steven Spielberg: “A bunch of garbage. That’s what they’re fighting for. “

Rita Moreno: “What a great film, God. I find it superior to the original, although the 1961 film remains an iconic film, absolutely radical compared to its time.”

West Side Story this arrives in Italian cinemas December 23rd. It goes without saying that this is a work not to be missed, destined to write a new page in the history of American cinema. To also discover our review, keep following us.