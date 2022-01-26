the press event has a new date near, postponement averted – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 it would seem except regarding the release date, with the postponement probably averted since thepostponed press event – who had raised doubts – now has one new date very close and in any case prior to the release date.

The issue emerged last Monday, when the journalist / insider Tom Henderson had pointed out that Sony had canceled a press event for the presentation of Gran Turismo 7, postponing it to a date to be specified, which had aroused some suspicions, being now close to the date. release announced for the game.

An analogous previous case, however, had concerned The Last of Us 2 and had preceded the postponement of the game, therefore some fears had arisen in this case too, but evidently everything has returned, given that the press event now has a new date. and is in any case prior to the scheduled exit.

The event in question, which is not public but dedicated exclusively to the press, is now set for March 3, 2022, according to Tom Henderson. The move occurred due to the inability of Kazunori Yamauchi to be present on the date set previously.

The release date therefore remains set for March 4 and now looks decidedly more solid, pending any developments. It should be noted, however, that the event in question should not coincide with the release of new ones information and materials on Gran Turismo 7, which should happen later.