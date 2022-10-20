“The press is waiting for the dollar to reach 5,000 pesos to put the headline”: President Petro

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, once again made reference to the historical surge that the price of the dollar in Colombia is having in recent days, assuring that the country’s press is waiting for the moment when the value reaches 5,000 pesos to, according to him, “put the headline”.

The Colombian president was not oblivious to the discussion that exists in Colombia due to the rise in the price of the dollar and assured that the economies are long-term, by insisting that for the country to be richer it must defeat inequality and provide opportunities to those who need it most.

“When you look at the long term, not the short term, today the press is looking to see if we reach 5,000, they are looking at every minute there to put the headline, but the economy is measured in long breaths”, said Petro at the Tequendama Hotel in his participation this Thursday in the forum Challenges of labor formalization in Ibero-America.

And in his statement he explained the moments in world history in which equality was reached: “After World War II and until 30 years later, in 1975, developed societies enjoyed the highest levels of social equality, the slogan of the French Revolution, It became a reality, it was there at that time, 1945, it cost them 50 million deaths to reach that historical moment, because they had to defeat Hitler.”

“The businessmen had to realize that their ally was not Hitler, but the workers, and the workers had to go to war to defeat Hitler and the Russians had to ally with the gringos to defeat Hitler, a different story from today,” Peter stressed.

He also detailed in his presentation: “But all that happened and fascism was defeated and from there came the most stellar moment, democracy within capitalism, the 30 glorious years, they tell him, were years of great social equality in that world and of great social prosperity”.

The dollar is very close to 5,000 pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia continues to rise sharply, driven by fears and expectations among investors and authorities regarding what is to come for the country next year in economic matters due to inflation, and this Thursday, October 20, it was again above 4,800 pesos, without showing signs of starting to drop soon.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, This currency started with an opening price of 4,840 pesos and in its first movements it has been characterized by an upward trend that puts it above 4,900 pesos, setting a new historical record in the local market, which undoubtedly sets off alerts among the economic authorities due to the effects that this will have on inflation.

With a cutoff at 8:30 am, the official currency of the United States is quoted at a maximum of 4,921 pesos and 01 cents, a figure that exceeds by more than 105 pesos the Representative Market Rate set for this day by the Financial Superintendence at 4,815 .09 and by more than 80 the closing value of last Wednesday, when it also reached a maximum for this currency.

It should be remembered that on the previous day (Wednesday, October 19) the dollar closed at 4,840 pesos, but throughout the day it even reached maximums of 4,859 pesos and 79 cents. Although it was expected that this would be a quiet day, without major gains, the recent geopolitical changes that are taking place in the world revived the nervousness among investors and it immediately shot up again.