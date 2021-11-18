the press release and the times – SOS Fanta

There was waiting for news on injuries of Domenico Criscito And Felipe Caicedo, who stopped training two days ago. In the last few hours they have undergone the tests, which have given these verdicts. Here is the statement from the Genoa: “Genoa Cfc announces that the instrumental tests carried out have shown for Domenico Criscito a first / second degree injury to the adductor right, for Felipe Caicedo low-grade distractive trauma to the right semitendinosus muscle. Recovery times will be evaluated with subsequent checks “.

RECOVERY TIMES – A double tile for both players. First / second degree injury to the right adductor will keep out Criscito for at least a month. He will try to return in mid-December, therefore for Lazio on the 17th or Atalanta on the 21st, otherwise he will return only in 2022 (there is this risk, it will depend on the recovery phase). It would take a miracle for the derby with Sampdoria on 10 December, it is almost impossible but maybe he will give it a try. It is not just the injury of Caicedo, who reported a low-grade distractive trauma to the right semitendinosus muscle: there is a risk that he will return only for the middle of December, the stop will not be short.

SPEAK CRISCITO – “Unfortunately today’s MRI showed an adductor injury and for this I will have to stay out for some time … I will do everything to recover as soon as possible to get back to fighting with my teammates”, he said on Instagram Mimmo Criscito.

