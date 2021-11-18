the press release, latest on Osimhen

The latest news on Napoli football who loses the attacker due to injury! The news arrives after the commitments with the national teams, the African player skips Inter Napoli.

SSC Napoli, injury for the attacker: the press release, Inter misses

The announcement arrives with the official press release from Napoli Calcio. In view of Inter Napoli does not arrive positive news for Spalletti who loses the attacker by injury. In fact, he stopped in the national team with the commitments in Africa Adam Ounas and now its conditions are to be evaluated. With the injured Ouans also returned to Naples Osimhen from the commitments of the national teams:

Morning session for Napoli at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. After the break for the commitments of the national teams, the championship restarts on Sunday 21 November with Inter-Napoli, the 13th matchday of Serie A. The team carried out a first phase of activation and bull Then I work on inactive balls, tactical practice and a small pitch game. Malcuit did the whole session as a group. Manolas did part of the work in the group and part personalized. Mertens, Osimhen and Ounas have returned from their commitments with their respective national teams. Ounas, injured in the national team, underwent clinical tests and instrumental which showed an elongation of the left rectus femoris muscle.

