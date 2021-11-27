The press release with the decision on the appeal for disqualification in Frattesi
A few minutes ago the official statement from the Sassuolo on the verdict on the appeal for disqualification a Davide Frattesi, which occurred for blasphemy. Below what is written in the press release.
“In the hearing scheduled for November 27, 2021, held via videoconference, following the complaint, with urgent procedure, number 105 / CSA / 2021-2022, proposed by the US Sassuolo Calcio company on 11.23.2021 against the sanction of disqualification for 1 effective match day inflicted on the player Davide Frattesi on the recommendation of the Federal Prosecutor pursuant to art. 61, paragraph 3 CGS in relation to the Sassuolo / Cagliari tender of 21.11.2021 – having heard from Avv. Mattia Grassani for the complainant and Avv. Alessandro Avagliano for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office – pronounced the following DEVICE It accepts the complaint in the epigraph and, as a result, cancels the penalty imposed on the player Davide Frattesi. It arranges the communication to the parties with PEC“.
Frattesi at this point will be available to Dionisi for AC Milan-Sassuolo and, consequently, deployable from 1 ‘.