The press release with the decision on the appeal for disqualification in Frattesi

A few minutes ago the official statement from the Sassuolo on the verdict on the appeal for disqualification a Davide Frattesi, which occurred for blasphemy. Below what is written in the press release.

REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – OCTOBER 31: Davide Frattesi of US Sassuolo in action during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Empoli FC at Mapei Stadium – Citta ‘del Tricolore on October 31, 2021 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images)

“In the hearing scheduled for November 27, 2021, held via videoconference, following the complaint, with urgent procedure, number 105 / CSA / 2021-2022, proposed by the US Sassuolo Calcio company on 11.23.2021 against the sanction of disqualification for 1 effective match day inflicted on the player Davide Frattesi on the recommendation of the Federal Prosecutor pursuant to art. 61, paragraph 3 CGS in relation to the Sassuolo / Cagliari tender of 21.11.2021 – having heard from Avv. Mattia Grassani for the complainant and Avv. Alessandro Avagliano for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office – pronounced the following DEVICE It accepts the complaint in the epigraph and, as a result, cancels the penalty imposed on the player Davide Frattesi. It arranges the communication to the parties with PEC“.

Frattesi at this point will be available to Dionisi for AC Milan-Sassuolo and, consequently, deployable from 1 ‘.