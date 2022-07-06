The pressure of the second homicide

It can only go downhill after a brilliant first season. This is the idea that weighs Only murders in the building when returning with new episodes on Disney +. Mabel, Oliver and Charles, who recorded an investigative podcast about the murder of a neighbor in their block of flats, consider whether to produce a second season. They are suspects in a new homicide case and, if they handle it wrong, the podcast could sink their reputation or even land them in jail.

But the conclusion is clear: they prefer to continue with the show despite the risks because they own their narrative, like Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin they do not want to censor themselves only because of the voices that questioned if it was not better to dismiss the series. on the cusp Why let the pressure stop them? Why not continue having fun with your little treasure?

This time the body is that of Bunny, the president of the Arconia. HULU

Courage also has a reward. The actors maintain one of the funniest comedic dynamics on television where Short’s histrionics is offset by Gomez’s calculated deadpan, who has a gift for conveying Mabel’s emotional state with very little. And the writers led by John Hoffman, creator of the series with Martin, have to recognize the nose to take advantage of all the ideas that are presented to them, however obvious or grotesque they may be.

They make jokes about old age from an 88-year-old Shirley MacLaine; they introduce a parrot to make it, of course, a witness to the murder; they laugh at Hollywood’s lack of ideas; they visually cohere the scenes with Mabel’s wardrobe (Gomez’s clothes often match the paintings behind them); and they expand the mythology of the beautiful Arconia building either with absurd secret elevators or traveling to the past to remember that there was a time where working class people could live in Manhattan.

Selena Gomez helps counter Short’s histrionics with an always calculated blankness, always with an emotional and close touch. HULU

The best thing is that they nail everything. Perhaps it is inevitable to think that one day their luck will run out, that this alignment of stars at all levels of Only murders in the building It has to have a limited duration. However, when faced with creative situations like this, from a team in perfect harmony and aware of having a very special work on their hands, what they have to do is enjoy themselves and not ask them to let themselves be paralyzed by the fear of disappointing.

