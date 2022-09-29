The pressure on Colombia from the US to stop the flight from Venezuela – Government – Politics

The United States launched a diplomatic offensive to eavoid the first flight Bogotá-Caracas operated by Conviasa and that it was going to certify in the air the reestablishment of relations between Venezuela and Colombiareported The country.

According to the Iberian outlet, Washington informed Bogotá of the following message: “People and entities that materially help, sponsor or provide financial, material or technological support, goods or services, in support of Conviasa, may be exposed to sanctions. We encourage the Government of Colombia to deny landing rights.”

The newspaper says that Venezuela’s response to the ban has been defiant and leaves Colombia in the middle of a dispute. It qualifies, he adds, the measure as coercive, unilateral and illegal.

“An action against Conviasa in a different country or derived from a coercion exercised by authorities in that country (…) would contravene Public International Law,” the Chavista government wrote forcefully.

Even so, the flight has not taken place, so Caracas has gone one step further. Wingo, a Panamanian airline that already had authorization to cover that route and had been selling tickets to passengers for two weeks, he said that the Chavista government has asked him to temporarily suspend his activity.

“We are waiting for the final decisions adopted by the authorities for its restart,” the company explained in a statement. In other words, Venezuela, for the time being, is not going to allow any airline to operate between the two countries. It has been his way of protesting against pressure from Washington.

The note recalls that Conviasa remains on the Clinton list, a list of companies and individuals that the US Treasury Department accuses of money laundering. “(The airline) has been publicly identified as blocked property, to the extent that it is compatible with its international and national legal obligations,” stressed the American diplomacy.

Colombia and Venezuela officially reopened their common border on Monday, which was closed for seven yearswith an act headed by President Gustavo Petro and, on the Venezuelan side, the governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, and the ministers of Transport and Commerce.

“This is one of the liveliest borders in Latin America and that is why we are moving forward, because it must be a stable, lasting and secure opening,” said Colombian Trade Minister Germán Umaña.

The minister recalls that, in 2008, bilateral trade exceeded 7,000 million dollars, and fell to the lowest figure in 2020, to 222 million dollars. In 2021, the commercial exchange closed at 394 million dollars.

Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, affirms that his aspiration is to achieve a trade balance of 10,000 million dollars. His peer, now ambassador and former foreign minister Félix Plasencia, is also optimistic. “Not only are we going to work for integration, for solidarity, but together we can contribute to peace in the region,” said the diplomat.

However, these purposes had the first stumbling block with the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

