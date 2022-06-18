The pressure works: the MINCULT moves the Pablo Milanés concert to the Ciudad Deportiva

The Cuban Institute of Music announced the transfer of the Pablo Milanés concert in Havana from the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater to the Sports City Coliseumafter the decision to reserve most of the tickets for official entities provoked a wave of rejection among Cubans.

According to a note from the institution, attached to the Ministry of Culture, the change of venue responds to “facilitate greater assistance”. The Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum has 15,000 seats, compared to 2,500 in Avellaneda.

“The authorities of the institution and Pablo Milanés’ team have taken into account the requests of those who have expressed interest in participating in the show,” the note states.

The presentation remains on June 21 at 8:30 PM and the tickets sold at the National Theater, just 300, “retain their validity,” says the note. “People who wish to return them can do so at the box office of the theater itself and will receive the corresponding amount.”

“Tickets for the concert at the Ciudad Deportiva will be sold at the National Theater of Cuba, this Saturday, June 18, starting at 1:00 PM. Access to the Colosseum will begin at 6:00 p.m. on June 21,” he specified.

According to the Institute, “in the conception and organization of the show, work has been carried out with seriousness and transparency. The consideration that this is a concert for the people, who deserve to enjoy the work of a great artist, has prevailed.”

The controversial sale of tickets for the troubadour’s concert was described by dissimilar Cubans as a manipulation by the authoritiesapparently worried that the public would use that presentation again to express their disagreement with the Cuban regime, as recently happened with Carlos Varela’s presentation at the Ciudad Deportiva, precisely the stage where Milanés’ performance was transferred.

The concert of the renowned singer-songwriter created expectations in his audiencewho usually waits for his annual presentations on the Island, where he has not sung for two years.

DIARIO DE CUBA spoke to people who tried to buy tickets at the National Theater this weekwhen the sale was suddenly interrupted and, in the face of people’s complaints, the director of the theater argued that of the 2,500 capacities of the Avellaneda, more than 2,000 were reserved for official “organisations”.

On social networks, offended users promoted the cancellation of the concert until tickets were sold to the public without benefiting institutionsor that this was done in a public square which anyone who wants can attend.

On your side, the Cuban humorist Ulises Toirac described the manipulation of the concert as “a low, mean and cowardly method”.

“Taking into account that Pablo Milanés is not only essential, but also essential for Cuban trova, for Cuban music and for Cuban culture (and with it a total lack of respect for his stature and contributions) the one that fills the window with ‘ tickets by organization’, as the director of the National Theater affirms in a video that is out there, is not new water. And it is not just a mechanism of ‘protection’ of the Government. It is a tool of intimidation against artists, “he published in your Facebook profile.

“If you’re afraid that an artist will expose his ideas on stage… why do you give it to him? To show him that you can suppress it? It is not a revolutionary measure. It is not a response to the ‘needs of our times’, nor a defense of anything. It is a low, mean and cowardly method,” considered the Cuban artist.