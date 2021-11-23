The Prestige by Christopher Nolan, with Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson and David Bowie

Tonight on tv Iris at 21 The Prestige, a 2006 film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Priest, with Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson And David Bowie. Presented in the Première section of the 2006 Rome Film Fest, it was released in Italian cinemas on 22 December 2006. The film was favorably received by critics and audiences, earning 15 million dollars in the first weekend. Overall, the film grossed 110 million, including 53 in the United States. The soundtrack of the film entitled The Prestige: Original Score was entrusted to the British musician David Julyan who collaborated with Christopher Nolan on the soundtracks of Memento (2000) and Insomnia (2002).

It took Christopher Nolan 18 months to figure out how to tell the story, finally deciding to divide the script and direction into three acts which are the three main elements of the illusion in the film: the promise, the turning point and the prestige. The script writing process was a long collaboration of the Nolan brothers and took a period of five years. In the writing, the history of magic is underlined through the dramatic narration of the various characters, minimizing the visual representation of the magic on stage. The narrative line of the novel is structured through the pages of the diaries of the two protagonists, which created some difficulties in the film adaptation. To make the character of the protagonists, Jonathan Nolan he dated professional illusionists behind the scenes of their shows.

Synopsis

London, early 1900s: Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, two famous magicians, have known each other since they were budding magicians, having had the same teacher. Over time, they have become bitter enemies trying to steal their respective secrets.

“The director, even more than the novelist is very similar to a magician in the way we choose to reveal information, what to say to the public and when the point of view in which we drag the audience. We use these techniques to deceive the audience, to drag them into various dead ends and red herrings and so on, and finally we hope for a satisfying narrative conclusion.“(Christopher Nolan)

With this psychological thriller with sci-fi overtones, set in industrial London in the late 1800s, Christopher Nolan directs the work which, together with the excellent Memento, will be the unsurpassed summa of his cinema and his poetics, where the intricate plot, and in particular the increasingly intimate and ruthless conflict between the two protagonists illusionists, played by Hugh Jackman And Christian Bale, comes to ask interesting questions about dualism, human nature and the disturbing consequences of hedonism. Also not to be forgotten is the use of one of the best fragmentary narratives of recent years, edited by his brother Jonathan Nolan. The Prestige, Christopher Nolan’s fifth film, was born from a long script (lasting 5 years) undertaken by the director and his brother.

An ambitious and exciting work, a fantastic novel contaminated by the rules of the thriller, The Prestige it is the bitter parable of an obsession. Nolan talks to us about illusion, deception, the boundary between science and magic, and is consistent in developing his peculiar themes even within a fabulous Hollywood show. Examining, in retrospect, all his production, one cannot fail to notice the perseverance in carrying on the personal idea of ​​cinema, including obsessions. Nolan signs his most beautiful film, of undoubtedly spectacular effectiveness, with a surprising crescendo of cruelty and an underlying nihilism that leaves you astonished in the very last shot. A great “science fiction” tour de force, a memory of the cinema of thirty or forty years ago, but still very current. One of the smartest blockbusters of recent years.