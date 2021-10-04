The Pretty Woman musical on stage until January 8th!

An announced success, the one that overwhelmed the CheBanca National Theater on Tuesday 28 September! : Pretty Woman the musical will be staged in Milan until January 8, 2022, giving the emotions of a story that turns into a dream. Exactly what, now more than ever, is required by people looking for an escape from everyday life in the theater.

And it is Stage Entertainment that revives one of the most intense romantic comedies of the 90s, a story that still moves and makes you smile today. Beatrice Baldaccini is Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts in the famous feature film). Thomas Santu is Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). With them well-known names on the national scene. All united around a title that made history. Cristian Ruiz (in the role of Mr. Thompson), Martina Ciabatti Mennell (Kit De Luca), Gabriele Foschi (Philip Stuckey) give vivacity and rhythm to a system that thrills the viewer without ever releasing tension. The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in 1991 with a Golden Globe and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward.

THE PLOT – Hot young Vivian Ward (Beatrice Baldaccini) accidentally meets rich and handsome businessman Edward Lewis (Thomas Santu) who has arrived in Beverly Hills to close a deal. After a night together, he is struck by her friendliness and beauty and hires her as his partner for the whole week by offering her $ 3,000. Edward’s friend and lawyer, Philip Stuckey (Gabriele Foschi), advises him to take a girl with him to a business dinner to impress David Morse (Lorenzo Tognocchi), head of the large shipping company Lewis wants to buy. He then invites Vivian and leaves her the money to buy the right clothes. Despite the difficulties of being unfairly mistreated by some of the shop assistants on Rodeo Drive, Vivian finds the help of the hotel manager, Mr. Thompson (Cristian Ruiz), who sends her to a friend’s tailor shop and teaches her behavior to be kept at the table on social occasions. Meanwhile, the relationship between Vivian and Edward from a normal business relationship becomes more and more similar to love, witnessed by Kit (Martina Ciabatti Mennell), a young prostitute and friend of Vivian. Vivian and Edward will fall in love with each other although they come from totally different worlds.

MUSIC THAT EXCEEDS TIME – The protagonist is the music of the 80s, performed live by a band of 6 elements in a pop / rock style. The music is typical of the years between 1980 and 1990 as are the settings of the show. Just as on the scene conflicting feelings are faced and experienced, so the romantic themes will be accompanied by slow songs while the more heated and engaging themes, linked to the redemption and the realization of one’s dreams, will be more rhythmic and intense. The music remains the original one: no element of modification, adaptation or reworking has taken place in this all-Italian staging, where the musical numbers keep alive the strong connection between the pieces of the musical and the stylistic code that distinguishes its author. Written as a duo by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, the film’s legendary director and original screenwriter respectively, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix of songs written by two top composers, Bryan Adams and his trusty co -author Jim Vallance, plus Roy Orbison’s unforgettable 1964 worldwide hit “Oh, Pretty Woman.” In August 2018, the musical celebrated its world premiere on Broadway and sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it has returned to the stage of the West End from July 2021, where it will be staged until April 2022. Now, finally, also in Milan. Pretty Woman is staged at the CheBanca National Theater! until January 8, 2022 in a crescendo of emotions for all the public who will have the opportunity to relive the story of Vivian and Edward.