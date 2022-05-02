The preview of the new Marvel movie will have descriptive subtitles to include people with hearing disabilities

On May 4, preview screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Marvel Studios will be held in movie theaters in Argentina. On this occasion, the proposal will also include a selection of functions dubbed into Spanish with descriptive subtitles, aimed at people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or hearing impaired so that they can enjoy the experience with their companions.

These functions will be offered by the Cinemark-Hoyts, Cinpolis, Showcase, Cinemacenter and Atlas chains, and are part of the commitment of The Walt Disney Company Latin America together with the exhibiting cinemas to offer more inclusive and accessible options so that all their audiences, without distinction, can enjoy their stories.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 5 in the region and presents a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new mystical allies and others familiar to the audience, traverses the amazing and dangerous realities alternatives of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary. Directed by Sam Raimi, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Sthlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The adaptation of the projections, known as descriptive subtitles or Open Caption, will include the transcription of dialogues in Spanish, together with additional interpretive information such as the identification of characters, the description of sound effects and musical references.

Below are the details of the rooms and the times in which these inclusive functions of the preview of the most recent Marvel Studios film will take place. They may be identified on exhibitor websites and at ticket booths by the name of Performance with descriptive captions.

Schedule of functions that with descriptive captions.

Coming soon, there will be the possibility to access more functions with descriptive subtitles. Details of rooms and hours will be available on exhibitors’ websites.