the previous “cinema” Formula 1

Aston Martin pays tribute to the release of the new 007 movie with a special logo. Previous “cinema” Formula 1 single-seaters

Special gift ofAston Martin to the new film by James Bond, out in theaters later this month. The link between the English House and the saga of 007, in fact, it is one of the most famous in the world of cinema and, on the occasion of the Monza Grand Prix, the cars of Vettel and Stroll will feature a special logo on the livery. However, this is not the first time this has happened inside the Formula 1.

Among the most famous cases, we mention that of Red Bull in 2005, which sent a car with completely redesigned graphics to the track for the release of the third episode of Star Wars, “Revenge of the Sith”. Also famous is the homage of Lotus in 2015, which he celebrated Mad Max presenting a themed F1 equipped, with wheels and equipment from apocalypse.

Aston Martin with 007 logo: the precedents of the link between Formula 1 and film

The first time a team presented a special livery to celebrate the release of a film was there Jaguar in 2003, when he paid homage to Terminator 3. The following year, the Jaguar always became the protagonist on the track with some graphics that recalled Ocean’s Twelve.

After the homage to “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, Red Bull also repeated the following year, in 2006, presenting a rear wing with the inscription “Superman Return“, On the occasion of the debut of the film of the same name.

Staying on the superhero theme, Toyota took to the track together with Batman’s Tumbler, the powerful armored car driven by Christian Bale in the saga of dark Knight. The same saga then returned to the protagonist 4 years later for the last chapter, but this time with the Lotus.

In 2017, Star Wars returns to the Formula 1 tracks, but not with Red Bull, but with Renault, while two years after the Austrian stable, sponsored by Aston Martin that season, celebrates 007 for the first time.

Among the many we also remember the homage of Brawn GP to Terminator Salvation of 2009, and that of Marussia for Cars 2 during the 2011 World Championship.

Usually, the link between F1 And movie it is the reflection of certain commercial agreements between the manufacturers themselves and the production companies which, therefore, on the occasion of the GPs close to the release date, jointly decide to promote the films with events or special gifts on the liveries.