the price exceeds $ 600, the Porto Fan Token arrives

Binance Coin or the utility token of the Binance Exchange today exceeded the record of 600% reaching its all-time high. These days Binance is experiencing a golden moment due to the success of its Launchpad which has allowed, among other things, the launch of new projects such as the game token Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) and the Lazio Fan Token.

Through the official account of Binance and that of the creator we learn that a few hours ago the Exchange has scored a new blow. In fact, the Fan Token of the Porto football team will also arrive. Let’s see what’s happening to the price.

What is Binance Coin?

Binance it is the most important crypto exchange in the world, both in terms of history and volumes and liquidity.

In the process of growing from the platform conceived by CEO Zhao, a utility token (BNB) has been created over the years that can be used for various purposes such as staking, launchpads and all the initiatives of the Binance world.

Over time, after a successful ICO that led to the collection of about 15 million dollars, the BNB token has literally exploded to touch and exceed $ 600 today.

Subsequently, the Binance Smart Chain was also developed which allows interoperability with other Blockchains at low commissions, as well as integration with other wallets such as Metamask.

Here she is current listing of BNB:

Porto and Binance together: the Fan Token arrives

Just a few hours ago the news came of the multi-year partnership between binance and the most famous football team in Portugal or FC Porto.

Binance effectively becomes Porto’s official partner, an agreement that provides for the launch of a fan token issued through the launchpad and sponsorship on the back of the shirt.

The popular exchange therefore tries to repeat the same operation done with the Lazio Fan Token. FC Porto are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, they have won many titles such as the Champions League twice in 1987 and 2004 under the leadership of Jose Mourinho.

The president of Porto is very satisfied who declared how this strategic partnership will help the club to exploit digital resources and keep up with the times.

But what is a Fan Token for? It is basically a utility token that will help the club deliver new content to all fans in an innovative way.

It is not surprising that the price of BNB has skyrocketed after all these initiatives.

Binance Coin Price: Price Analysis and Forecasts

On a day of slight drops for all cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin is highly positive. On the 1 hour chart, as we can see, there are clear bullish signals and a strong probability that the price will hit $ 625.

The RSI indicator is a clear overbought phase, bullish signal that heralds a new bullrun for BNB.

Binance Coin: conclusions

The forecasts listed above are not intended to be investment advice. As we know the markets are extremely volatile like all cryptocurrencies.

Having said this, the question remains how to exploit the possible increases in BNB or other cryptocurrencies.

