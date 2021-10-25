The price increase of Dogecoin after the Shiba Inu ATH incident, Elon Musk denies affiliation to the Dogecoin Foundation »Crypto Insider

News

The price increase of Dogecoin after the Shiba Inu ATH incident, Elon Musk denies affiliation to the Dogecoin Foundation

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, one of the richest men on Earth, recently appeared again Above Bitcoin (BTC) on Twitter. Now the billionaire is obviously talking about his favorite cryptocurrency: Dogecoin (DOGE).

Of course, this also goes hand in hand with a significant price increase. At the time of writing, DOGE was making a huge leap from $ 0.249 to $ 0.268, a whopping 7.6% increase in less than half an hour!

The increase in the price of Dogecoin comes after a significant increase in the other price ”.I I ‘ Market crypto: competitor shiba inu (SHIB). SHIB just received a file absolutely high (ATH) from $ 0.0004316. The SHIB rate is at least 45% in Plus today and up to 430% from last month.

DOGE’s price hike comes in the wake of a series of Twitter messages from Musk, which were somewhat surprising. The Dogecoin Foundation was reconstituted in August with some notable names attached, including Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin and Dogecoin founder Billy ‘Shibetoshi Nakamoto’ Markus.

The foundation also reported at the time that Elon Musk was represented in the group by Jared Birshall, CEO of Neuralink and president of family office from the moss. He will act as the group’s legal and financial advisor.

Musk now denies it. He says that neither himself, nor Birshall, nor anyone he knows belongs to the Dogecoin Foundation. Crypto Twitter reacts surprised, they ask for clarification, but Musk does not provide further answers.

The price of this cryptocurrency is starting to separate more and more from the rest of the cryptocurrency market. It seems that so-called retail FOMO can spread here faster than other cryptocurrencies. Many people still call this cryptocurrency meme a risky investment.

Furthermore, the billionaire says with a sarcastic wink that Twitter is full of cryptocurrency scams and that he will become the world’s first dogecoin billionaire.

